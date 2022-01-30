SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –March will mark two years since the start of the pandemic and the third spring semester that students have had to navigate learning through COVID-19.

The greatest changes came during the spring of 2020 when students spent roughly nine weeks out of the classroom, creating some significant learning loss when they returned in the fall.

Like many South Dakota schools, the Harrisburg School District returned to in-person instruction in the fall of 2020, but the district has kept a close eye on how the pandemic is impacting its learners.



“We’ve developed a way of looking at covid learning loss gaps and then monitoring that gap closure over time,” Dr. Michael Amolins, the Harrisburg School District Director of Instruction and Federal Programs said.



The Harrisburg School District is collaborating with researchers at Augustana University to study and track learning loss tied to COVID-19.

“So looking at ways to push aside all other variables, things that might impact learning that occurs during a regular time in history, and focusing specifically on what happened when kids were out of school distance learning two years ago and then how dealing with covid since that time has impacted their learning,” Amolins said.



Amolins says their study has found the greatest gaps are in math and science.



“When we look at our general student population, we saw about a 20 percent learning loss due to covid in the area of reading and about a 60 percent loss in math,” Amolins said. “What that tells us is that in general, parental support at home was much stronger in areas such as reading.”



The district has also found parent support plays a big factor in how far students fell behind.



“Students who are economically disadvantaged and those that are English learners, so English isn’t their primary language, those are the two groups that seem to have gotten hit the hardest,” he said.



Over the past year and a half the Harrisburg School District has used money from the American Recovery Fund to intentionally add new supports for those students.



“We hired a new social worker to broaden our footprint there and make sure we’re providing support, we also hired additional intervention staff who work with struggling readers and English learners,” Amolins said.



The district has also added monthly early release days to its calendar to give all teachers more time to address the individual needs of their students.



“They work on personalized intervention plans for students, understanding that everyone’s experience is a little different,” Amolins said. “When we’re trying to evaluate learning loss that results from covid, we’re not just looking at the academics, we’re looking at the whole child. It’s important to look at any social development, social emotional supports.”



Their research is also evaluating how students’ social and emotional growth and development since the pandemic began.



“Students, they experienced trauma during distance learning during this entire covid experience. Things have been very unusual, they’ve been out of their routine,” Amolins said.



That routine continues to be impacted even two years into the pandemic.



“The most noticeable issue we’ve had is just inconsistency. You know students might be quarantined for a while, they might elect to distance learn based on health concerns, it’s just inconsistency in their learning and their routine that’s causing the greatest impact,” Amolins said.

He says those social and emotional factors drastically impact students’ academic success.



“What we found is that if students are comfortable, if their needs are being met, then the academics come along with that naturally,” Amolins said.



Looking at academic data from the district, those interventions seem to be working.



“Our current numbers would project that we’ve seen about a 90 percent closure of that learning loss in reading and about 75 percent closure in math,” he said.



While the Sioux Falls School District isn’t actively researching the impact of COVID-19 on learners…

“When we think about impacts from anything, it’s hard to pinpoint is it from that,” Sioux Falls Assistant Superintendent of Academic Achievement Dr. Teresa Boysen said. “Is it from a death in the family, is it a different illness, is it a family crisis? I don’t think you can pinpoint it and say it’s an impact from covid.”



…Boysen says the spring of 2020 has become a new starting point for tracking academic progress.



“When we did our South Dakota assessment last spring, it’s our new baseline,” Boysen said. “So when we look at that we’re just moving forward from that baseline and we’re making growth.”



And after a year and a half back in the classroom, students’ most recent test scores are showing quite a bit of improvement.



“We ended last year very strong. We had the highest graduation rate that we’d had in six years,” Boysen said.



Elementary and middle school students in the Sioux Falls School District also seemed to recover on their Map assessments.



“Our students scored above where did last year for the winter of 2020; so the winter of 2021, they’re higher than they were last year and they’re higher than they were in 2019, prior to when we went out for covid,” Boysen said.



Boysen credits that academic progress to the interventions the school district added early on in the pandemic.



“At elementary schools last year we had our summer academy and we expanded that,” Boysen said. “We also added some reading interventionists at the elementary level, so all buildings have reading interventions by a reading specialist. We didn’t have that before.”



But along with these additional programs, both school districts agree students have been able to catch up thanks to the dedication of KELOLAND teachers.



“They were resilient, they moved forward, when we had kids out because of illness or quarantine, they were teaching on multiple platforms to make sure students had what they needed,” Boysen said.



“Our staff are really the success story here in why our kids have been able to close the gap as much as they have,” Amolins said.

Amolins expects teachers and students will be dealing with the impact of covid for years to come, especially young elementary students whose entire school experience has been during the pandemic.