SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mark “Romo” Romanowski of Sioux Falls estimates that his musicianship has appeared on roughly 20 albums. But two upcoming albums are the first for which he’s been the leader.

“I’m very proud of them,” Romanowski said.

Deeply involved in both albums is his friend Joel Shotwell.

“Mark’s one of the best musicians I know,” Shotwell said. “He definitely wouldn’t claim that, but yeah he’s almost reinvigorated my love for doing music from scratch.”

Romanowski sings and plays guitar, keyboards and percussion, while Shotwell plays saxophone, clarinet and flute.

“Every project I’ve been involved with Mark is he’s allowed me to be who I am instead of hoping I would fit into some box of something that already existed,” Shotwell said.

One album is called “The Rose Quarter.” The other has a slightly longer name.

“The full title is ‘August Schuller and His Ensemble Most-Renowned featuring Joel Shotwell and Mark Romanowski,'” Romanowski said.

There’s a reason for that.

“A buddy of mine, we were DJs up at KUR, Augustana College radio back in the late 80s, and he took it really seriously, and he gave himself this name August Schuller was his radio name,” Romanowski said.

These songs have easy-going vibes.

“I thought of it as like kind of soundtrack, TV themes, radio spots almost, you know like just commercial 60s music, and I started thinking of it in terms of like, these were songs that they forgot to write back then, so I’ll write them,” Romanowski said.

It’s purposefully retro.

“The ‘August Schuller’ album is supposed to sound, it’s supposed to sound like something you’ve heard before,” Romanowski said.

“The ‘August Schuller’ album is definitely 60s movie and TV theme-styles, and the Rose Quarter album I would put more towards progressive rock,” Shotwell said.

“Kind of more jazz-infused saxophone sections,” Romanowski said. “There’s lots of bongos on the record, a lot of percussion.”

Horns play prominent roles on “The Rose Quarter,” which makes sense when you learn about how he and Shotwell interact.

“Man, he is so quick at picking up ideas,” Romanowski said.

“He had definitely specific ideas for horn lines and things like that,” Shotwell said. “He would play his ideas to me, I would listen, then I’d play them back.”

“Knowing that I had Joel to play sax affected what kind of songs that I wrote,” Romanowski said.

Romanowski says these two albums don’t especially pair together.

“They will come out together, that, but not really,” Romanowski said. “They’re drastically different, and you wouldn’t think that it was the same songwriter I don’t think, or the same musicians.”

However, his or your ear processes the music, this artist is feeling invigorated.

“I feel like I’m just getting started at 50,” Romanowski said.

He says the hope is for the albums to be released in the first half of 2023.