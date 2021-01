Since the pandemic hit last Spring, many people have turned to the great outdoors for some safe recreation. Now even though the snow is here and the temperature has dropped, many people are still looking for ways to spend more time outdoors.

"Riding down the hill with our sleds and friends, hitting ramps and having fun," Braxton Coulter said.

The Spellerberg sledding hill is covered with kids this winter break; kids like brothers Carson and Braxton Coulter who are spending much of their Christmas vacation outdoors.

"Just looking for something fun to do outside with the kids and just taking a break from things at home and enjoying the time outside," mom Kelsy Coulter said.

It's a welcome break from any indoor activities they've done the past year.