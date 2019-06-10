Eye on KELOLAND

Inside KELOLAND: Farmer struggles; The Outdoor Campus; The Banquet

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 10:01 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 10:01 PM CDT

A cold winter, snow storm then extensive flooding.  

People in KELOLAND have been putting up with a lot the last several months. For farmers and ranchers, it feels like one challenge after another.

On this edition of Inside KELOLAND, we sit down with the South Dakota Farm Bureau to show you what South Dakota's number one industry is up against.

The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls is recovering from flood damage of its own.  We show you what they've been through and what you can enjoy at the campus all year long
A growing need has The Banquet in Sioux Falls building another location. 

Find out how you can play a role in this project and helping others in the community.
 

