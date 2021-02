Many communities across the country are noticing a rise in domestic abuse. At the same time, victims are seeking help to get out of their current situation. That's where Working Against Violence, Incorporated, in Rapid City, comes into action.

In Pennington County alone, there were 1,858 domestic abuse calls last year. Captain Tony Harrison with the Sheriff's Office says Working Against Violence, Inc., or WAVI, has an office at the Public Safety Building. This helps them be in constant communication when those calls come in.