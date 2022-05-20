SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Advocates and state leaders across South Dakota are working to address a shortage of available day care– a problem many parents face as they undergo the difficult task of finding someone trustworthy to care for their children while they’re at work.

“Especially for a new mom, your anxiety is through the roof in the first place. So trying to trust someone and leave them with a random strangers is super hard. Very hard,” said Bailey Anders, in-home day care mom.

For moms like Bailey Anders, the smaller numbers of an in-home day care setting helped her feel more at ease dropping her daughter off every day. It’s a choice many families prefer not only for the smaller numbers, but also the lower price tag compared to many larger daycare centers. But both types of childcare are facing similar shortages right now.

“How quickly once you decided to start did you fill up? Instantly. And I have a waiting list. And I’m getting calls on a regular basis, text messages, facebook messages and I don’t even have to advertise,” said Stephanie Nicolaisen, state registered daycare provider.

