SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The new year marks ten years of the SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls. Since its opening in October of 2014, the indoor facility has turned the city into a major draw for ice sports ranging from hockey, to figure skating to curling. The lack of ice outdoors has made the IcePlex even more popular than ever.

Elizabeth Hagland, and her 3-year-old daughter Charlotte, take part in open skating at the SCHEELS IcePlex every week.

“I love the atmosphere and the opportunity for my daughter to see ages 2-102 skating out here,” Hagland said.

Sometimes, skating in a crowd can turn into a contact sport.

“Ooh! Yes, actually! It’s hard to have a little 3-year-old on the ice. It kind of gets pushed around by some fun hockey players once and a while,” Hagland said.

The open-skating rink is more crowded because it’s been too warm for the city of Sioux Falls to make ice at the city’s outdoor rinks. That’s boosting the number of skaters who use this indoor facility and its three rinks.

“It works well for us to have Mother Nature not cooperate in the ice business,” SCHEELS IcePlex General Manager Brian Prisbe said.

A string of warm winters means more people have to head indoors to the IcePlex to take part in cold weather sports.

“If it was a cold fall and they could make ice, our numbers would be down. But like the last six or seven winters, I don’t think there’s been outdoor ice ’til January and that not only helps our numbers and they’re pretty consistent in December,” Prisbe said.

Sioux Falls hockey mom Jaime Miller works remotely in her winter cap in the lobby of the IcePlex while her 11-year-old son Charlie plays hockey.

“To be a hockey mom, you really have to have your player on the ice as much as possible, so that means coming down to the IcePlex year-round,” Miller said.

Miller credits the IcePlex with providing her son the ice time he needs to improve his game.

“It’s amazing. I can’t imagine not having the IcePlex here,” Miller said.

But the IcePlex is undergoing some growing pains as it enters its tenth year, with more and more skaters seeking ice time and they’re willing to get up pretty early in the morning to do it.

“My son’s a peewee with the Flyers so we have a 6 a.m. practice in the mornings just to utilize the ice,” Miller said.

“The hockey kids practice until 10:00 p.m. on weeknights. They’re here at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday, all three rinks filled at 6 a.m. ice, so that’s a good problem to have,” Prisbe said.

A good problem, because it speaks to the explosion of ice sports in Sioux Falls.

“The number-one thing is the growth in youth hockey in the Sioux Falls area. When we started in 2014, I believe the Sioux Falls Flyers number was about 400 or something. And now, we’re pushing 900 skaters. So it’s more than doubled over the ten years and a lot of that has to do with obviously, the IcePlex,” Prisbe said.

To help address the growth in youth hockey, the Flyers team is raising money to build clubhouse locker rooms along with puck-shooting ranges and additional office space. The IcePlex is also discussing plans to add a possible fourth rink to the building. But for now, they’ll manage with the space they have.

“We’re able to maximize ice time right now within our youth organization and our figure skaters. Yeah, the men’s leagues sometimes have to skate at 10:15 at night. But that’s the way it is all around the world, really,” Prisbe said.

The IcePlex helped put Sioux Falls on the map as an ice-skating centerpiece not just regionally, but nationally, as well. And parents of young skaters are looking forward to seeing the facility grow along with the popularity of ice sports.

The IcePlex has been a draw for national tournaments coming to Sioux Falls. That includes the USA Hockey National Girls 14-under tournament coming up in April.