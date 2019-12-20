How you can help make domestic violence center feel more like home

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A KELOLAND organization with an important mission needs your help.

The River City Domestic Violence Center in Yankton is holding a donation drive to re-vamp its bedrooms and bathrooms.

“The rooms are just a bit outdated, very plain. We want people to come in, think of their own home, their own bedroom. We want them to be as comfortable as possible on one of the most tramatic days of their life,” victim services advocate Anna Meredith said.

