How the new Suicide Hotline will impact stigma of mental illness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of us have had to change the way we make phone calls by dialing one and ten digits after that. The reason for the change has to do with the adoption of new 9-8-8 National Suicide Hotline next year.

In Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll talk with a mother and now mental health advocate who says the new hotline will be a game changer.

“Just the fact that if you can stay on the phone with someone just for a few minutes can change somebody’s life like that. you know all sometimes somebody needs is is somebody just to listen,” said Becky Scheig, mother and mental health advocate.

Scheig lost her son Andrew at the age of 19. The Mitchell native and her husband now speak at events in support of mental health awareness.

Tonight at 10 p.m., we will also check in with the 211 Helpline Center about how the new hot line will impact the stigma of mental illness.

