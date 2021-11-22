How The Link is impacting people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Link helps connect people with resources which can help them with mental health care and substance abuse.

“Our medical withdrawal program offers a safe place for people that need to be monitored closely to get through their withdrawal and need to be treated medically with medication and receive care from an advance practice provider,” said Madeline Miller, nurse manager at The Link.

In Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we will look at The Link’s impact with data on how many visits they’ve received and how many people they’ve served.

