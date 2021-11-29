How one family has helped change adoption in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People become foster parents for many different reasons, but for one South Dakota family, part of the push to foster came from an out-numbered household.

“For 6 years it was nothing but boys in my house and I had accepted that was all it was ever going to be. Never thought I’d see the day when there would be more girls than boys in the house,” adoptive mom Rachel Schmieg said.

Now the Schmeig family, from the Milbank area, has added four adopted daughters to their family– including their oldest daughter Sadie, who now loves being a big sister of six.

“I get so much love everyday. I have pictures on my fridge that they draw me and they send me little gifts everyday and I’m so grateful to have them, because they support me and I support them, everyday,” said Sadie Schmieg, adopted as an adult.

A family Sadie had always dreamed of, but didn’t happen until after she turned 18.

In Monday night’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll tell you how their story of adoption has helped change a South Dakota state law and how Sadie hopes it will help other teens in her shoes.