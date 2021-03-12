How life has changed for some who’ve had the coronavirus vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to the latest update from the South Dakota Department of Health, more than 31 percent of South Dakotans have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.



With the first doses going out in December, some people in the state have now been protected for several months, bringing some welcome changes.



“Hi Folks, are you here for the doctor or a shot?” Sanford volunteer Don Gaarder said.

At 87 years old, Gaarder is a shining example of dedication.



“I’m on my 27th year volunteering for Sanford,” Gaarder said. “Opening the door, greeting people, bringing them in.”



Don says for him, it’s more than work — it’s his calling.



“Just that fact that I’m able to help people, which I’ve been doing for 62 years,” Gaarder said.



When he retired from his post as a pastor in Pierre nearly 30 years ago, volunteering for Sanford became his new avenue to help — until the pandemic came along.



“I was wondering, do I keep working or don’t I? My daughter kind of said, Dad, you can’t be,” Gaarder said.



He and his wife went a whole year without volunteering in-person. Staying in their home as independent living residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Sioux Falls.



“It was different alright, because we have not been inactive very long,” Gaarder said.



But last month, his second dose of the vaccine came with new hope.



“I was just sort of waiting for the time that I could start work back here,” Gaarder said.



Allowing him to return to his passion.



“I wanted it and I wanted to move on and knowing that you weren’t going to be moving on until you had that shot, so it was very significant and special,” Gaarder said.

“I was excited to get it, but I was more excited for people like my grandparents to be able to get it,” Gaarder said.



Avera ICU nurse Tori Bork, 23, was part of the first group of South Dakotans to get a vaccine.



“It was protection for me and then going home, my little brother is still in high school so, he has to go to school and if he were to get any of his friends sick and they would go see their grandparents…” Bork said.



She started working in the ICU in May, just after the pandemic started.



“By September to December, it was almost strictly COVID, you didn’t think about anything besides COVID, didn’t see anything besides that for those couple of months,” Bork said.



Now she and her ICU co-workers are noticing the impact of the vaccine firsthand.



“It definitely brings me more hope because even in the past month I’ve seen how much my job has changed as cases have dropped, you’re not as dreadful coming to work having to take care of these COVID cases every day,” Bork said.

Getting the vaccine has provided some much-needed mental relief.



“I definitely feel more comfortable going and seeing like my grandparents and people like that, that was kind of my biggest fear was taking it home or getting my nieces and nephews sick,” Bork said.



But even though the vaccine is helping her feel more secure, it’s a feeling she knows she can’t give into yet.



“Just because I’m vaccinated doesn’t mean I can’t still get it and then transfer it to other people,” Bork said.



That risk means her day-to-day life still looks a lot like it has throughout the pandemic.



“You feel more protected but at the same time it hasn’t really changed my life a lot because we’re doing all of the same things that we always have been,” Bork said. “Still having to wash your hands, wear a mask, make sure you have to wash all your PPE that you’re wearing in and out of the patient’s rooms.”



“She doesn’t want us to go out and get groceries yet, so she’s been doing that for us,” Gaarder said.



While Don is happy to be back at work, he’s still taking plenty of precautions too.



“We haven’t been to a restaurant for instance in a long time,” Gaarder said.



But coming to work at Sanford Imaginetics and watching more people roll up their sleeves for their vaccine is filling him with hope.



“Just kind of getting back to somewhat ordinary life,” Gaarder said.



Where his welcoming, helpful greetings will no longer be hindered by a mask and social distancing.



“I always like to shake hands and hug people and what not and we haven’t done that for a long time, so we’ll get back to some of that too,” Gaarder said.

Many scientists say a 70 percent vaccination rate is needed to reach the heard immunity needed for the pandemic safety measures to safely fall away. Right now the U.S. has vaccinated just over 19 percent of the population.