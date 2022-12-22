SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is just a few days away, but many families have been checking off their list of favorite holiday traditions for the past month.

In the Sioux Falls area, the heart of the city has become the heart of the holidays.

For nearly three decades, many families have kicked off the holiday season in downtown Sioux Falls with the parade of lights.

In 2020, the Washington Pavilion made a new addition to that Christmas tradition.

“We’re really trying to be a central hub of tradition for families,” Washington Pavilion Education Director Maddie Grogan said. “With our tree lighting this was our third year and we’re trying to build that into our parade of lights.”

This year the Pavilion held an even larger tree-lighting ceremony with live music and more to bring more families to the area.

“We always like to see the social media posts of the tree, after our big tree lighting ceremony that people are still going down with their families and taking pictures,” Grogan said.

“We take a family picture there at the tree,” Sioux Falls mom Nicole Grandshaw said. “I saw there’s like a little snowman with no head that she can pose in, so we’ll do that too.”

The MarketBeat Holiday Plaza on Phillips Avenue has become another new Christmas photo tradition for many families in downtown Sioux Falls.

“The goal really behind the MarketBeat Holiday Plaza was to get people to come downtown and to stay downtown longer and we have seen that through some of our metrics,” DTSF Executive Director Joe Batcheller said.

The nonprofit group Downtown Sioux Falls has worked to build up the center of the city as a bigger holiday destination for several years.

“Back in the day there was kind of a gap there with decorations, I had a resident come into my office and say you know I think we do more with the holiday decorations,” Batcheller said. “In 2019, we really amplified things with the trees along Phillips Avenue.”

Now Phillips Avenue is one of the brightest streets in the city at Christmas time with every tree covered in lights.

“It costs about close to $10,000 each year, that pays for the labor to install the lights, also pays for replacement lights as well,” Batcheller said.

“It’s an investment, you do the decor, all the time and the effort and the staffing to get all of this stuff up and make the building look beautiful,” Grogan said.

This year the Pavilion also added Saturdays with Santa, drawing even larger crowds every weekend.

“The lines were out the door, there were so many people that took advantage of that,” Grogan said.

But when those families come downtown, they’re doing more than just stopping in to see Santa.

“Try to think about where are we going to eat, how long are we going to stay,” Grandshaw said.

People coming to enjoy all of the new holiday attractions are also spending more of their time and money in the downtown area over the entire Christmas Season.

“We definitely see that it impacts our neighbors, restaurants and places like that, you come and spend the time you want to eat, maybe go shopping,” Grogan said.

“It means a lot to have more traffic downtown, the lights certainly help with that, we’ve seen an uptick in our numbers, in 2019 that increased, 2021 that increased again, it sort of parallels with the installations we put out there,” Batcheller said.

All of that increased traffic coming at a crucial shopping season for retailers.

“It gets us through those cold months, January and February, so it’s really important for us to have some good business these two weeks, the business we do during this time of year almost as much as we do in a whole month,” Child’s Play Toys owner Nancy Savage said.

So from Holiday movies at the State Theater, to Santa visits, winter wonderland and soon a new ice rink near Falls Park, you can expect to see downtown Sioux Falls continue to add some holiday fun for more families to include the heart of the city in their holiday traditions.

“We want to see downtown just swamped with people in the holiday shopping season,” Batchellor said.

“We just think that downtown is such a Jewel in our city,” Grogan said. “You’re not driving all over town to find activities for your kids, it’s kind of a one-stop shop, we love that we can offer that for our community.”

If you haven’t been downtown to check out the holiday attractions, many will still be up and ready for your family photos through the first week of January.