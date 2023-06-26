SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s good for people seeking jobs, Sioux Falls’ low unemployment rate can be challenging for businesses. Drive down any major street in town, and it isn’t unusual to see stores and restaurants posting their starting wages on help wanted signs.

Employees at Flyboy Donuts in Sioux Falls have a lot of reasons to smile when they’re working behind the counter.

They’ve seen their wages climb 30 percent in the last two years.

With such low unemployment, it’s just one of the things Flyboy management is doing to get more people to apply.

“The low scale entry-level worker is the hardest to fill in this town,” Flyboys Donut owner Ben Duenwald said.

Across town, the Phillips Avenue Diner is facing similar challenges due to low unemployment.

“Even the applicant pool, it used to be a lot bigger than it currently is. The quality of applicants we are looking for isn’t the same that it used to be,” manager at Phillips Avenue Diner Tyler Hernandez said.

Workers here are also enjoying higher wages than in the past.

“Labor costs, it’s gone up I’d say five to seven percent… compared to other years,” Hernandez said.

On top of that, food costs have also gone up for local restaurants.

“It puts the industry in a tight position,” Hernandez said.

The money for all of those increases has to come from somewhere. At many businesses, that means customers are paying more.

“We’ve been doing a couple menu revisions throughout the year. We try to do two, and that usually includes price increases just to combat worker wages and food costs, just keep us afloat,” Hernandez said.

While finding employees is difficult for many businesses, getting them to stick around can be just as challenging.

“They don’t try long enough to stay in a particular environment thinking that there’s greener grass, and so they never establish a legacy, a relationship long enough in order to create something that you could write down on your resume,” Duenwald said.

Flyboy Donuts has expanded to four Sioux Falls locations, so for management here, finding and keeping workers is always in the back of their minds.

“We have the ability to grow. I’m a little worried about the scaling of the labor just with that fear that it’s just a low unemployment rate that requires us to always be fearful of losing a little of our base,” Duenwald said.

The biggest challenge at the Phillips Avenue Diner is making sure every shift is covered.

With the low unemployment rate, people are more particular about the hours they work. The downtown diner has been struggling to find enough help to stay open past 2 p.m. on weekdays.

“We were open only Friday and Saturday nights, but opening and launching patio, we kind of coordinated Thursday night openings as well. We’re trying to eventually open up Wednesday nights, and then Tuesdays, and then Mondays. But it’s a slow process,” Hernandez said.

Even with more challenges than in the past, local businesses still have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

“We are very proud of our retention, and that requires us to pay a higher wage,” Duenwald said.

“Being able to staff up and open patio and seat as many people through the door as possible through that summer season is ideal,” Hernandez said.

Just this year, South Dakota has raised the minimum wage for non-tipped employees 8 and a half percent. It went from nine dollars and 95 cents to ten dollars and 80 cents.