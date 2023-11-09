RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For the past 12 years, the Hope Center in Rapid City has helped hundreds of people build bridges out of poverty. But now the facility is closing its doors.

Every day, the Hope Center in Rapid City helps more than 200 guests. But now, it will have to close its doors to the people it has helped since 2010.

“My heart breaks for them. Every morning, you know I listen to, this is a place where they can come and they can share their hearts and they can build relationships and we get to know them,” volunteer coordinator Roxanne Andre said.

While staff are preparing to close, they hope to keep one service going.

“Our devotion time is really important to our guests. We have many that are no longer in a house-less situation but they come back just for that sense of community, the relationships that they’ve built with our volunteers and staff,” Executive director Melanie Timm said.

One of the biggest worries is the mailing situation. More than 4,000 guests have requested to use the Hope Center as their address.

“That’s huge. It’s our letter that they can take to the drivers license place and that works for a permanent address for them. It’s our letter saying they get their mail here,” Andre said.

To many, the Hope Center closing is a very sad and unfortunate timing of things heading into the winter time. But there are a lot of positives the Hope Center can take away from their time here. That being over 54 different people earning housing through their programs as well as 79 different people earning employment, and over 15,000 different people have been affected positively from the Hope Center.

And those numbers are just from 2022 — over 13 years, the Hope Center has helped thousands of people.

“What our people need here is they need coaches, they need mentors, they need people that will walk alongside them. And not just people of faith but people all over Rapid City,” Andre said.

Timm reminded her team that they will stick together.

“This is the four walls that we gather in but it’s not us. So just because the building is not going to contain the staff and the volunteers and our guests, doesn’t mean that our connections with one another, our relationships need to end,” Timm said.

The Hope Center believes this is just a minor detour, and they will not stop trying to help.

“We will not be dissolving the organization, we will continue to be active and our board will continue to meet and be looking for potential options to hopefully start up again,” Timm said.

The Hope Center will be closing its doors on December 8, however workers hope to continue helping outside the center after that.