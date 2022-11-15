SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

In 2021, the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House served nearly 1,800 people including families and children.

Mary Brill is a guest and volunteer at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

The 63-year-old became homeless after her longtime partner died last year.

Brill says she was evicted from his home.

She ultimately ended up at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House this September.

“I like it here and what I do and stuff, but in all reality, it would feel more like home to have your own place,” Guest Mary Brill said.

Capacity at the Bishop Dudley House is 155 people. That doesn’t include family rooms, which can mean another 30-40 people.

With the cold weather now here in KELOLAND, the shelter is reaching capacity every night.

“This staff and having these doors open is saving lives every single day of the week. This is a safe, warm place for people to be, and they’re not out on the streets,” BDHH executive director Madeline Shields said.

There are several factors that can contribute to homelessness, including struggles with mental health and substance use.

Maddie Miller is the nurse manager at The Link Community Triage Center.

“We do know that mental illness and addiction, which is a medical disease, can both impact our ability to carry out what we would call normal day-to-day functions, and for some, that’s just more severe than others,” The Link nurse manager Maddie Miller said.

Miller says the cycle can be broken, and it takes a community effort.

“We know that trying to accomplish personal health alone is almost impossible, and I would just offer a message of hope, that there are people that have been placed at the Link here to help you,” Miller said.

Other problems the homeless are facing include finding a place to live.

“Many of our guests are working, and they’re working full time jobs. They have nowhere to go. There are no apartments that are affordable for what they’re making to be able to rent an apartment,” Shields said.

Sometimes their backgrounds may include a felony or history of eviction, which can also create challenges to finding an apartment or a home.

City Councilor Rich Merkouris is the chair of the Homeless Task Force.

“I think as a community we need to have some conversations between the county and the city of what type of funding, what type of intentional effort we want to do at building, creating those units over a 3-5 year span. There’s no way we can build that many units in one span, but what are we doing intentionally specifically for that lower income area to build units intentionally,” Homeless Task Force chair Rich Merkouris said.

Homelessness is a complex issue.

“It’s never as simple as, ‘Well, that person should just get a job.’ There’s always other factors at work. Where do their children go for daycare while they’re applying for jobs? What kind of transportation do they have? What about the issue they have with some past record or what about the mental health or substance abuse that they’re struggling with? There’s a whole complexity to it that we need the community to understand to extend patience and also to support a variety of services,” Merkouris said

Despite the difficult circumstances the homeless may face, guests at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House remain optimistic.

“This is not a ‘Woe is me’ kind of place. People aren’t moping around every day saying ‘Why am I in this situation?’ They are hopeful. They have faith every single day that today is going to be a better day. Tomorrow is going to be an even better day,” Shields said.

Brill is on a mission now to find housing.

“Right now it’s finding a place within the price range and the availability is kind of tough nowadays,” Brill said.

She’s hoping to secure a spot with a friend she met at the shelter.

“I just keep going one day at a time, hope for a better tomorrow or wait for something to come along,” Brill said.

While the future is unclear right now, she is certain of one thing: how grateful she is for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

There are several events planned in Sioux Falls throughout the rest of the week, including a food truck fundraiser and a walk.