Homeless baby boomer population is increasing

The population of homeless baby boomers is growing fast, and researchers predict it is only going to get worse. A study from the University of Pennsylvania finds more people 50 and older are on the streets. The executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is noticing the trend, and is asking for your help. We talked with two baby boomers who didn’t expect their lives to turn out this way.

All over Sioux Falls, you may see any number of people who are homeless. Have you ever asked yourself, what happened and why?

“I’m unable to afford my medications,” Theda Hernandez said.

When 51-year-old Hernandez moved here in the late ’90s, she had two jobs. Eventually, she found herself out of work, rent was too high, medications were too expensive, and finding assistance wasn’t as easy at it seemed. She eventually found herself living on the streets.

“Rough. I mean, it’s like, it’s cold. There’s been friends I’ve lost,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez’s story is becoming more common for baby boomers over the age of 50.

“When you’re living on a fixed income, whether you have a disability or social security, there is no way to make more money,” Madeline Shields, executive director for the Bishop Dudley Hospitality, said.

Shields says she’s seeing more guests who are over 50 and homeless. As the trend increases, she says help doesn’t seem to be keeping up, because most services, like affordable housing programs, are geared toward children and families. That leaves boomers out in the cold.

“It’s very concerning. We need more affordable housing. We need income-based housing,” Shields said.

Shields says it then becomes a matter of having to choose between rent, medications, or food.

“It’s not like rent is ever going to go down and prescription drugs are never going to be cheaper,” Shields said.

They get behind on their bills, one thing leads to another, and eventually they are homeless.

“Those are real problems for people they just cannot get out of,” Shields said.

Marianne Hieb agrees, and says when she’s looked for a job she’s instead found discrimination.

“We’re stereotyped because of our age, which also makes it hard to even find a part-time job, because the younger generation thinks people above 50 aren’t worth anything anymore,” Hieb said.

As the baby-boom generation has aged, the number of homeless people 62 and older jumped 68.5% in the United States from 2007 to 2017. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Hieb says it’s easy to get frustrated.

“We’re out in the cold regardless of how we try,” Hieb said.

“It’s intimidating when you are homeless. You don’t really know where to start,” Shields said.

Shields says there is a way for you to help. The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House needs more volunteers to work with baby boomers here on things like filling out online applications and just connecting to the right resources.

“For individuals, there is just not that much support out there and if we could get some volunteers to help mentor those people. Help them make those phone calls to find out what’s available out there,” Shields said.

It’s not a problem we’ll solve overnight, but Shields hopes to see more assistance for the over 50 crowd dealing with homelessness. As for Hernandez, she says she’s lost many things, but hope isn’t one of them.

“I just go to my churches and I pray, give to the higher power. Reach out to see, maybe there’s an answer. Sure enough, there’s hope out there,” Hernandez said.