SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Being in the military always comes with an inherent risk.

A Yankton, South Dakota family found that out more than 15 years ago during the war in Iraq.

As they continue to deal with those struggles, they are embarking on another journey; one that comes with risks, rewards, and uncertainty.

There’s a home on a quiet street in Yankton where a silver star banner hangs in the window; a symbol to remind Americans to reflect on the sacrifices made for them by so many.

This is the home of former Sergeant Corey Briest.

Corey, who was a member of the 147th Field Artillery, was severely injured during an IED explosion that also claimed the lives of several South Dakota National Guard soldiers while serving on a deployment to Iraq in 2005.

Corey has made a remarkable recovery, but continues with therapy.

“Three times a week,” Corey said.

“He’s doing really well, last year we had a little setback, he had some major blood clots and ended up in the heart hospital for awhile, but he’s the same old Corey pushing on and working through it,” Jenny Briest said.

KELOLAND News followed Corey and his family to Los Angeles back in 2007 where he was treated for his traumatic brain injury and underwent 12 months of intense physical and speech therapy.

He was with his wife and two small children when we were there.

In fact, his son Connor was just a toddler when his dad was injured.

That was then, this is Connor now.

He’s a 17-year-old junior at Yankton High School, who had to grow up watching the struggles his dad has had to overcome.

“He’s a huge part of my life, he’s been my hero since forever, he’s been injured all my life, so it’s just a way to give back I guess,” Connor said.

Connor’s way of giving back might surprise some people.

He recently enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard and in the same artillery unit his dad served in 17 years ago.

His mom and dad were right there with him as he took his oath.

Despite a traumatic brain injury that left Corey with limited mobility, vision, and speech, Connor says following in his dad’s footsteps is something he has always wanted to do.

“Ever since I was young, dad getting injured started it all, I’ve always been around a military family, it just looks cool and a great way to honor my dad too,” Connor said.

Honor, they all know too well, that can come with a devastating price.

“That’s what I think about, Connor witnesses every day the struggles that his dad is going through and what could possibly happen. He knows the ultimate sacrifice and for him to still step up you know that’s honor,” Connor’s mother Jenny Briest said.

Don: Any concerns after seeing what happened to your dad?

Connor: Well everybody who joins the Guard or any branch should know the risks that they will have to take, it can get worse than this, too, so it’s a risk everyone should be willing to take who is in the Guard,” Connor said.

How does Corey feel about it?

“Awesome, I’m proud of him,” Corey said.

“They’ve been supportive through all of it of course every parent is going to have worries about it, they’ve both been onboard through all of it, very supportive,” Connor said.

The kind of support that can only be found in a home of the brave.

Connor leaves for basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina in late May and then will return for his senior year at Yankton High School before departing again the following summer to military school at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.