SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — We’re coming up on one year since the bitter cold caused a frozen pipe to burst at the Union Gospel Mission in Sioux Falls. It happened the day after Christmas when 43,000 gallons of water cascaded down the building, flooding the mission’s thrift store. But a quick response by the community helped get the store reopened in a matter of weeks. The non-profit business has now become a valuable resource for holiday shoppers.

Deb Larson of Sioux Falls shops at the Union Gospel Mission’s Thrift Store at least once a week.

“It’s where I shop, more often than anywhere else,” Larson said.

It’s also where she’s doing the bulk of her Christmas shopping.

“For the clothes to the toys to just little knick-knacks,” Larson said.

Larson says you can’t beat the prices at the thrift store.

“I have a pair of men’s boots. They’re $3 And they’re very, very nice. My husband doesn’t know he’s getting them. Good name brand,” Larson said.

So it was devastating to customers like Larson, and many others, when the thrift store had to close last year because of a burst pipe.

“Oh, that was terrible. We missed coming here. We felt sorry for the people that lived here,” Larson said.

But volunteers stepped forward and helped repair the building and the thrift store reopened in February. All the water damaged merchandise had to be replaced with brand new items, donated by the community.

“We threw a lot of clothing away. Well, we recycled it. We dried it and we got that out of here. And then all the stuff that you see here is all brand new,” Union Gospel Mission CEO Eric Weber said.

Some of the proceeds from the thrift store sales helped pay for repairs to the building.

“We really fixed our pipes. It’s all new sprinkler systems, all those things have been changed, which costs a lot of money. That was another $50-thousand that the Mission didn’t have. But we fixed it so it’s not going to happen again,” Weber said.

Now, store sales are helping provide free items for mission clients who can’t purchase Christmas gifts on their own.

“We’re not selling them to make a profit. We’re selling them to help those who can’t afford anything,” Weber said.

True to the holiday season, ugly sweaters are big sellers at the thrift store. But the mission would like to see people in the community do a deep dive into their closets to donate more merchandise to sell here.

“Come in and get your ugly sweater and then come in and get some other stuff and bring your old stuff. I wish the community would just go into their closet and take everything that they don’t wear and bring it here so we can get it out to people that can wear it,” Weber said.

That includes winter gear, especially for kids. Shoppers like Larson donated money to ensure the thrift store could reopen after the pipe burst, because shopping here is a holiday highlight.

“We look forward to coming here. This is my fun day to come here. I usually come on my day off. It’s my fun for the week,” Larson said.

The thrift store’s reopening was later than planned, not because of the water damage, but because of a worker shortage. Weber says they’re still looking for more employees and volunteers to help at the store.

The thrift store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.