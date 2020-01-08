History of the Boys and Girls Clubs in Sioux Falls

Every day, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire care for 1,500 kids from birth to age 18 in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Harrisburg.

Antoinette Jensen has three kids and works at a local bank. She says it wouldn’t be possible without the Clubs help.

“Very important to the community. They’re helping out so many families,” Jensen said.

The cost? $25 per trimester with scholarships available for families who can’t afford to pay the fee.

Jensen’s kids, now teenagers, started at the Boys and Girls Clubs when they were two. Back then, it was known as Youth Enrichment Services. Jensen says the opportunities they’ve had along the way have been great for their development.

“And they’re in everything. Boys and Girls Club has been an eye opener experience for them. They’ve gotten an opportunity to do job-shadowing at Buffalo Wild Wings. They are also doing volunteer work with The Banquet serving meals. Yes, Boys and Girls Club has been a great experience for them,” Jensen said.

It’s a culture of learning and growing.

Looking back in history, the Boys Club in Sioux Falls got its start in 1957 thanks to Dick and Bob Beck and the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club.

“Really looking for opportunities for young men who maybe couldn’t afford to go to other types of programs,”current CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sioux Falls Rebecca Wimmer said.

Wimmer says the Girls Club followed in the 70s. The mission is very much the same now as it was then.

“It’s very important for us to make sure that every child has access to the same type of opportunities regardless of what life circumstances they come from,” Wimmer said.

The Clubs would eventually merge together but had to change their name when they ran into some differences of ideas.

“They had to leave the national organization because the national organization would not allow them to put young men and young women in the same type of program. So really, even at that time, we were on the cutting edge of what it looked like to collaborate, to be part of a partnership,” Wimmer said.

Karla Johnson was the Executive Director during that time. That’s when the Clubs became known as Youth Enrichment Services.

“For the next 20 years or so, really, YES became that arm for the families who were working, struggling, trying to make ends meet and have their kids in a great place,” Johnson said.

YES was one of the first groups to bring the idea of after school care to town as the city’s workforce needed a safe place for their kids.

“Actually the two first schools that had after school programs were Cleveland and Christ The King Elementary. And that was back in 1980 and it was unheard of at that point in time,” Johnson said.

Johnson is now the Director of the South Dakota After School Network but she still gets stopped in stores by some of the kids she helped through Youth Enrichment Services.

“‘Well, I was one of your kids back in so and so and I don’t know what we would have done without the club.’ Those kinds of comments and I hear them again and again and again, that’s the fuel that keeps my passion alive for this business,” Johnson said.

YES changed back to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire in 2011. The organization returned to its roots for several reasons. It’s now better connected to the national organization’s sponsors and wealth of research and information.

Research that will be helpful as the Clubs cruise forward.

“So we’re combining our 14th St. and Eastside locations into one which will be here at the Empower Campus,” Mawhiney said.

The Empower Campus is run by the Ministry Center in the old School for the Deaf location along 10th St. Director of Operations Billy Mawhiney with the Boys and Girls Clubs says the new location will be open in February.

“Having bathrooms in every early learning academy classroom to be able to help with potty training, keeping kids in the classroom and being able to use more space and time for teachers to be able to spend time with kids,” Mawhiney said.

The new spot will have space for 50 more kids allowing for the care of 3-400 children right here in a convenient location.

“They’re going to be the next store owners. They’re going to be the ones who are voting in the next elections and they’re going to be the ones paying the taxes and giving back to the community when they’re able to do that,” Mawhiney said.

There’s plenty more developments to come. Wimmer says the Clubs are partnering with the Downtown Y to bring programming to kids in the heart of the city. She’s always on the lookout for new partnerships that make each organization more efficient.

“You know, everywhere you turn, there’s amazing people doing amazing things. So the excitement for me is, how do you partner with them and make sure that you’re all using your strengths to better the good of the community and I think for the future that’s what excites me the most,” Wimmer said.

In the end, it’s all about the kids and for Jensen, she’s one happy parent.

“For what they offer and what they do, that price should be way more you know. It’s one of those things, I’m so grateful,” Jensen said.