History center hopes to have more nutcrackers than people in Luverne

LUVERNE, Minn. (KELO) — While you might see plenty of holiday lights and trees, another decoration often associated with Christmas is a nutcracker.

At the Rock County History Center in Minnesota, you’ll find thousands of these iconic decorations. An exhibit features more than 4,500 nutcrackers. They’re organized into different groups like occupations, Santas and characters.

“We haven’t counted this year, we count and dust once a year and so we are just starting our count and we are hoping that we can maybe have more nutcrackers than people in Luverne,” President of Rock County Historical Society, Betty Mann said.

