BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A home built by the Pillsbury family sat at the corner of Veterans Parkway and East 41st Street in Sioux Falls for more than 130 years. Last February, it began its journey to a new location.

Once a farm, off what would later become Highway 11, time was running out for the Pillsbury farmhouse built in 1889.

The house and the land it sat on could not stand in the way of development, but a young couple saw the potential and decided to save it.

Kevin and Katie Hoekman always admired the house and when the chance to buy it came, they jumped on it. One year ago, movers picked up the 100-ton house and began the complicated journey to the family farm.



The Pillsbury Farm House now sits on a hill surrounded by farmland, just like it did a century ago. Land that has been in Katie’s family for generations.

“We have my sister just north of us, it’s our house, my parent’s house, my brother and then my grandmother who just turned 90 is still on the farm there as well, yeah we are all right in a row,” said Katie.

Think of it, the sun has set more than 48,000 times since this home was built. So iconic, the farmhouse was captured in a painting.

The Hoekmans say the house was well taken care of and built with care.

But they admit it was a lot more work than they thought it was going to be.

“Just moving this big of a structure is in itself just a big task, but just a lot of unknowns, you can plan and we can have a contractor, and you can think of all the things that you need to do but there are always unknowns,” said Katie.

In reality, it would have been easier to build a new house from the ground up. But the Hoekmans may have been the perfect couple to take on the 6 bedroom house. Kevin, the son of an electrician has done a lot of the restoration himself, he even built the wrap-around deck to look original.

With 4 kids ages 11, 9, 6 and 3 the old farmhouse has the room they need. The Hoekmans appreciate the combination of old and new.

“The kids have been enjoying this place a lot and it’s great even to have the basement, a new foundation in the basement, new floors so that the space is all there for them to take out everything that they need to be pleased and it works really well,” said Kevin.

A house with this much history has some stories, and now the Hoekmans are telling their own. Like the mystery of the missing ring.

“My husband found it, when he was putting woodwork back onto the base of the fireplace he found a ring and so I contacted the people we had gotten the house from and it was neat because it was actually her ring that her girls had been playing with at one time and it was just lost behind the woodwork, so it’s kind of neat to see little things like that throughout the house,” said Katie.

They also found signs of a fire that once threatened to burn the house to the ground and layers upon layers of old wallpaper.

“With all the character of this house we love that, and there is no way you could build this house for what it is worth today. It’s been really neat to see,” said Katie.

While most houses its age are no longer standing, the Pillsbury Farm House could easily be around for another 100 years. Kevin says the house was built to last.

Homes can come in all shapes and sizes, but the things they have in common resonate with all of us. A place of comfort, of friendship, of family and of laughter.