High school students join club to support families affected by cancer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school students have plenty of activities to choose from, but this year a Junior at O’Gorman decided to create a new club focused on others.

“I’ve seen a lot of my own family friends and family be really impacted by cancer,” said Kaia Folsom, student.

She proposed creating the Knights for a Cure, a student organization designed to help support families going through cancer care at hospitals in Sioux Falls. An idea that has sparked a huge reaction from students at O’Gorman.

“The response was unbelievable, by far the most support we’ve had for any club we’ve started,” O’Gorman Assistant Principal, Alex Anderson said.

