RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — FOY Foundation INC is a non-profit organization aimed at helping those fighting cancer.

Throughout the year FOY holds statewide raffles, free weekly haircuts, and can help out with bills during treatments.

Stephanie Cole was renovating her beauty spa when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. FOY was founded while she was in recovery.

“Because I didn’t want someone, an individual, a young adult with no kids or no family, if they had to go through a cancer journey like mine, I didn’t want them to worry about a roof over their head. So it did start out with FOY Foundation INC where we would help, our mission is to help those with their rent or mortgage,” Foy Founder Stephanie Cole said.

FOY, which stands for “Focus on You” can also help those going through Radiation or Chemotherapy, and Cole’s social media posts have helped her gain attention from the public.

“I just ran across her post, at that time I was going under breast cancer treatment myself. So I just reached out to her and I said “I think what you are doing is amazing, how can I help, How can I be a part of it,” Cancer Survivor Stephanie Kor said.

While FOY Foundation Inc is all about giving back to those in need to those going through these difficult situations financially. They also help out by giving out free haircuts during the week. Where they will help out those in need with haircuts.

“Because I’ve been there in the hall waiting to get in myself and she’ll take any donation, so that’s very generous of her to just take whatever folks can afford,” FOY Supporter Vanessa Weischedel said.

With haircuts for cancer Cole wanted to help out in other ways, so taking a day or two each week to cut hair was the next step.

“And to bring beauty to something that is sort of an ugly time. So I just think she’s amazing and I know she’s always giving to her community in other ways as well, but this is a way she can use her specific talents to give back to something important to her,” Kor said.

“If her foundation can assist and take some of that pressure off, when your insurance or work or just your funds don’t come through, it is quite a blessing,” Weischedel said.

Now a year removed from her surgery she is looking to help those going through similar situations.

“This is something that is a necessity to help adult cancer patients in our community, in our state, and within the United States. So this is gonna be something that will be an add-on to help people with cancer,” Cole said.

From time at fundraisers, to holding a variety of statewide raffles, and even free haircuts, Stephanie Cole and FOY Foundation INC continue to try and help those fighting cancer.

This past year FOY even held a raffle for a renovated mobile home. If you would like to learn how you can help out, you can click here.