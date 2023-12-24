Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) — For many of us, Christmas is a time for joy, family and taking in the holiday spirit.

But for some people, it can be a rather difficult and lonely time.

Across Rapid City three different groups took a stand to help out those in need this holiday season.

People across Rapid City have been doing what they can to enjoy the holiday season while looking out for others in the community.

The Salvation Army of Rapid City handed out toys and food for families to help spread the Christmas joy.

“Not everyone gets to experience that. So to be able to provide the toys and the wrapping and the food and turkey so that people, the families can provide that for their kids, yes that’s the goal.” Salvation Army Rapid City Core Officer Major Vangie O’Neil Said

Over the two-night event and make-up days the Salvation Army helped close to 1,000 families this year.

“We are just really thankful for all the volunteers, but also for all of the people who you know, had angle trees at their location or people who just took tags off the trees and brought gifts in. Because we just facilitate it, but this community has really made this happen,” O’Neil said.

These organizations and their volunteers helping out those in need here on Christmas is deeper than just handing out gifts or passing out food. It’s also spreading joy and letting them know that someone is there for them when they need it.

“Well, Christmas is all about sharing and all about caring for people that you love. Many of the people who are staying at the mission don’t have the ability to either be with their families or due to circumstances don’t have a lot of family contact, and we’ve become their family,” Cornerstone Mission Executive Director Lysa Allison said.

The Mission helps provide both a breakfast and a dinner on Christmas each year.

This time of year a lot of people want to help children and families, but they aren’t the only ones who need some extra holiday help.

Meals on Wheels is focused on the older generation on Christmas.

“We’re seeing across Western South Dakota so many seniors are really truly being forgotten. We’ve got family members that moved away, we’ve got people that just can’t visit as often as they want to, or maybe they’re the last member of their family,” Meals on Wheels of Western South Dakota Executive Director George Larson said.

They’re providing a Christmas meal and a lot of conversations which all include some Christmas cheer.

“So today, Meals on Wheels Western South Dakota is serving about 150 meals to seniors in the Minneluzahan Citizens Center in Rapid City. Plus we’re also serving another 1,500 meals across Rapid City and across Western South Dakota, that provides a traditional roast beef Christmas meal on a 100% donation basis to the community,” Larson said.

“You know, once again the community has stood behind us and has really helped us out and we’re grateful that they’re part of our family, helping the other part of our family celebrate a wonderful day,” Allison said.

Whether it’s serving a warm meal, warming someone’s heart or putting a smile on a child’s face with a new Christmas toy, these are just a few of the people and organizations helping others celebrate the holidays.

Rapid City is known for being a giving community and while these three helped during Christmas, they also continue to help others in need all year long.