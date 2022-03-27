VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) – More people are benefiting from a program designed to keep them in their homes. In just three months, the Housing Retention Project at East River Legal Services has helped 29 adults, who may have otherwise faced eviction

Alpine Property Management is one of the companies that has signed up with the Housing Retention Project at East River Legal Services.

“It has been great for our property owners and our tenants,” PJ Dowd, President of Alpine Property Management, said. “Being able to have that resource to send our tenants to, to get assistance when they’re needing it and then for our property owners just to keep their houses full. And not to have that lost tenant where they have to go through an eviction process or turn over a unit. Just to keep that house occupied with a family.”

The project is a liaison between tenants, property managers and owners, and it’s helped Alpine Property Management avoid evictions.

“At the very beginning stages of that eviction process, we send out as many resources as we can,” Lydia Freedon, a property manager with Alpine said. “And then in particular what we’ve been able to do is refer those tenants to Allison’s program. And if we can, then we can prevent some of the things that are causing these problems and stop that eviction process. Keep them in their home.”

Allison Thompson is the one who helps tenants find the resources they might need so they can keep paying their rent.

“Sometimes it’s not just about the financial assistance, it’s a family that’s struggling with something else that can create a financial hardship in their household,” Thompson said. “Then maybe being able to connect them with other resources then we can help them stay home as well.”

The program was developed by the group Sioux Falls Thrive to help with the thousand-plus kids whom they say become homeless each school year in Sioux Falls. This year, Thompson has been able to help 21 children.

“We have seen so many changes in our community,” Thompson said. “The pandemic, all these things can impact our families in Sioux Falls. Sometimes people doesn’t have childcare or people doesn’t have support or they’re just going through a hard patch right now. For me being able to be there, help them figure out a plan and get them connected with some resources, that can definitely make the difference.”

Some non-profit organizations in Sioux Falls have recently started reaching out to Thompson to be those resources for tenants.

“And we’re all working together as a team so we can provide better services for our clients,” Thompson said. “We also have, the county has shown a lot of interest and has been working with us through some other programs as well.”

And two new landlords have signed up for the program since January.

“One large benefit is just the time savings, not only for the tenant but for us as property managers too,” Dowd said. “Knowing that if we’re sending a tenant who is going through some hardships over to Allison that they’re going to follow up with us too. So it saves us time in trying to work through some of those situations with a tenant. And then from a tenant’s perspective also just to have one person that they can go to and they don’t have to go from place to place looking for the assistance. That they can just go to one place and get everything that they need is a huge benefit to our tenants.”

“It’s never a good day when somebody loses their home and sometimes things happen in a tenant’s life that the wheels just come off the bus and they can’t keep going,” Freedon said. “So, if we can give them resources to stay in their home and keep them there, then that’s a good day for everybody.”

Along with Alpine Property Management, Lloyd Companies and Thies and Talle Property Management are also signed up with the Housing Retention Project. Property managers can apply to be in the program by visiting the East River Legal Services website. Then, the tenants of those enrolled property managers can seek assistance. At this time, the program is focused on affordable housing options for lower-income families.