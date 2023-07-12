SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With one look at Don Johnson’s patriotic yard, you know he loves his country.

The Sioux Falls man served for 26 years in the South Dakota National Guard, including a 15-month deployment to Iraq.

“That takes a toll on a person when you have to be away for so long…kind of mentally more than physically,” Veteran Don Johnson said.

After decades of military service, an organization is helping the veteran’s family in return.

It’s called Folds of Honor, a non-profit with many local chapters in the United States.

Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to families of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

Five of Don and Tonya Johnson’s six children have received scholarships, one in high school and four in higher education.

“You just don’t realize what that can do for each of the kids because each of them need so much for each area of their life, whatever stage they’re in,” Don Johnson said.

“It would’ve been overwhelming for each individual child to do it on their own because we obviously can’t help every single one of them in that way, to provide financially in that way,” Don’s wife Tonya Johnson said.

People in KELOLAND are helping make the scholarships possible.

The South Dakota chapter launched in 2020, although some funds had been raised for Folds of Honor as early as 2018 through HyVee/Sanford Legends.

“Our board of directors…a lot of them have military experience. Some of them don’t; they just love helping others and we’ve put together a group of great individuals that are busting their tails,” Folds of Honor SD chapter president Brad Coleman said.

The local chapter raises money in different ways including Chase the Ace.

Since the 2019-2020 school year, more than 60 scholarships, up to $5,000 each, have been awarded to South Dakotans.

“It’s amazing. When you ask for good causes and you have people that, one folks like Don, that have sacrificed everything for their country, that people are willing to give back for that, it makes a big difference, big difference. It’s kind of easy to get people to support because it’s hard to argue with what the military does and the families that have given so much. It’s hard to argue how we need to help them,” Coleman said.

“Serving is a great honor. I always felt that being a leader is something I wanted to be and will continue to be,” Don Johnson said.

The scholarships are available to students in K-12 or higher education.

The time window to apply for the scholarships won’t open back up until February, but you can click here for information.