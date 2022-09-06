SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Jesse Devine has a straightforward reason for being a baseball umpire.

“I’m a baseball guy,” Devine said. “I’ve liked baseball since, long as I can remember.”

He’s also the secretary of the South Dakota Umpires Association. Devine says that when it comes to baseball in the state, there aren’t enough umpires.

“Most days we have games covered, but there’s lots, there are some days where we really, they really struggle,” Devine said. “As a state we have I think 335 members, give or take, but we just have such a sheer number of games that two umpires per field, sometimes one, it’s a math problem.”

“I would have to say that central part of the state and the northwest corner of the state seem to be our areas where we have fewer officials just because we aren’t as populated,” said Jo Auch, assistant executive director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

Auch says more officials would also help her organization. She says there are 1,560 South Dakota High School Activities Association officials.

“It doesn’t matter what area we’re in, we can always use more officials,” Auch said.

Her organization has seen a positive trend this year: 250 new officials coming in with around 25 leaving.

“I have a lot of people that come up to me and say, ‘Yeah I’d really like to officiate, but I just don’t know if I have the time to do it,'” Auch said. “The beauty of officiating is that as an independent contractor, you get to set your own schedule. You don’t have to go out every night.”

Devine also has good news about numbers.

“While our numbers and our membership has steadily grown over the years, again, we’ve got some of those guys that while they used to work a bunch of games have backed off for various reasons,” Devine said. “So while we have more umpires we may not have as much availability.”

The size of the state is also a part of the equation.

“If I have to go to Faith, South Dakota or to Lemon, South Dakota and I’m in Pierre, that’s a good two-and-a-half-hour drive, and I may have to leave work early to do that,” Auch said.

Tyler Soyer is director of referees for Dakota Alliance Soccer Club as well as a soccer referee for the South Dakota High School Activities Association. He says the state also lacks soccer referees.

“They are extremely needed,” Soyer said. “There is a huge shortage, not only in South Dakota, but in the whole United States.”

The biggest reason, he says, is how some fans behave.

“The number one shortage is the abuse the youth referees get,” Soyer said. “They don’t want to come back and referee.”

Sportsmanship is a concern for Auch, too.

“We do get quite a few calls about officials that have been contacted by the public during the contest or things that shouldn’t be done in the school setting,” Auch said.

You could have two teams full of capable players and knowledgeable coaches along with passionate and invested fans on the sidelines. But without referees or officials, what do you have?

“Without us, not a lot of baseball gets played,” Devine said.

“I always say without officials it’s just recess,” Auch said.

“They’re doing their best,” Soyer said. “Treat that official, especially a youth official, like it’s your own child out there. Would you want somebody yelling at your child?”

He also points out a reality that might be overlooked amidst the intensity of a close call: officials are human, and people will make mistakes from time to time.

“I’ll be the first to admit, I haven’t got all my calls right,” Devine said. “I’d like to think I have, but I know better. We’re out there working hard.”