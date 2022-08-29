SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — This month marked one year since the U.S. military evacuated Afghanistan, bringing an end to America’s longest war. It’s been an anguishing past 12 months for a Sioux Falls couple who still have family living in the war-torn country.

Sioux Falls businessman Arian Wisaal gave the Taliban the benefit of the doubt when they regained control of Afghanistan one year ago. But his cautious optimism has long since vanished.

“They are not changed, they are not changed at all,” Wisaal said.

Wisaal owns the Khorasan Kabob restaurant in Sioux Falls. He thought a chastened Taliban might be more tolerant toward the people of Afghanistan after being at war for two decades. But instead, the fundamentalist Muslim group has become just as repressive as it was before they were driven from power by the U.S. military following the 9/11 attacks.

“I’m thinking they are not human. They are not Muslim and they are not human, to be honest,” Wisaal said.

Wisaal served as an interpreter for U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2011. But after the military’s hasty and chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan a year ago, he now questions whether it was all worth it, especially when so many of his fellow interpreters and others who helped the U.S. were left behind.

“It’s sad. I don’t want to feel myself a loser. Make sense, or not? Because we did our duty,” Wisaal said.

Wisaal’s wife, Tamana, has relatives, including brothers, who still live in Afghanistan, trying to survive in a collapsing economy since the Taliban takeover.

“A lot of time, the kids go to sleep hungry because daddy can’t bring food home, because there is no job,” Tamana Wisaal said.

Tamana Wisaal says Afghan women and girls have paid a particularly harsh price. Many of them being banned from the classroom and the workforce by the Taliban.

“If girls can’t go to school, how can a country build itself, if there’s no education,” Tamana Wisaal asked.

Tamana Wisaal visited Afghanistan with her three children just weeks before the U.S. pullout. Even then, she could see and hear the telltale signs that the Taliban was closing in.

“Every morning, like right at 4:00 or 3:00 in the morning, you could just hear the gunshots. It comes from all different, far away, you could just feel that and hear that,” Tamana Wisaal

The Wisaals say the fall of Afghanistan haunts them every day.

“And we spent a trillion dollars just to give to the corrupted people,” Arian Wissal said.

Arian Wisaal says the world’s attention has shifted from Afghanistan to the current war in Ukraine. But he hopes other nations will be willing to put more economic and political pressure on the Taliban to change their repressive ways.

“I mean, we give them democracy, we give them human rights, everything, but they don’t know what human rights mean,” Arian Wissal said.

The Wisaals see more bleak days ahead for the people of Afghanistan. But Tamana Wisaal still holds out how that one day, she’ll be able to visit the country she had to leave behind, years ago.

“That’s my country where I live, when I grow up, where I learned a lot of things, I’m hoping peace may one day come back,” Tamana Wisaal said.

Tamana Wisaal wasn’t able to finish high school growing up in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. She completed her schooling after moving to Pakistan with her parents. Just this month, she received her certificate from Stewart School in Sioux Falls, specializing in hair and skin care.