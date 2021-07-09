Hear from the South Dakota Secretary of Labor about the lack of workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Business all over KELOLAND are struggling to find enough workers.

The shortage has even led some businesses to limit the hours they are open because they’re unable to find employees. And while many would like to blame the current situation on extended unemployment benefits from the federal government, South Dakota’s Secretary of labor says that’s not the case.

“We did end those federal programs and federal benefits on June 26th and we only had 1,150 people that stopped receiving a benefit at all, so that’s a relatively small number, not the huge number that people maybe thought were being impacted by those federal benefits,” S.D. Secretary of Labor Marcia Hultman said.

Secretary Hultman says there are currently about 24,000 job openings in South Dakota. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll find out what is causing the worker shortage and what can be done about it.