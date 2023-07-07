SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) –When you’re a kid, summertime is all about having fun in the water but there are plenty of kids who don’t have easy access to a pool or other recreational water in the summer. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, what it took to bring a $2.2 million spray park and playground to kids in one Sioux Falls neighborhood.

When the sun is shining, there’s only one place kids want to be.

“I went to one pool before,” 6-year-old Dylan said.

But many kids like 6-year-old Dylan in the Hayward Neighborhood don’t have easy access to the summertime favorite.

“There are no pools or splash parks anywhere close for those kids, they couldn’t really walk anywhere. A lot of kids in this neighborhood don’t have transportation, their parents don’t have the ability to get them around town,” Steve Hildebrand, the President & CEO of the Promising Futures Fund said.

That’s what led to Sioux Falls’ newest spray park

“It took the vision of a lot of people to make it happen, somebody had to have the idea,” Matt Paulson with Leadership Sioux Falls said during a May ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Spray Park.

That idea was sparked by a principal at Hayward Elementary School next door.

“He said ‘is there anything we can do to get this park redeveloped?”‘ Hildebrand said.

That’s when Hildebrand began reaching out to community leaders to turn the former empty field into an oasis for kids and families.

“The mayor and staff at the city were very receptive to the idea of putting some serious resources into the redevelopment of Hayward Park,” Hildebrand said.

The new spray park, playground, dog park, walking trail and fitness area were the result of a $2.2 million public-private investment.

“We’ve got so many people that are a part of this initiative, I hope the Hayward neighborhood feels the support and love, I think this park is going to get used to death,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said during a May ribbon cutting ceremony for the Spray Park.

That’s certainly been the case in its first month in operation.

“On a really hot day a friend of mine drove by to check out the new park and sent me a text saying there were at least 100 kids playing in that splash park,” Hildebrand said.

While hotter days are the busiest, there are plenty of people from all over the community using the spray park and playground every day.

“I think a lot of daycares on this side of town definitely utilize it,” Karissa Liggons with Pitter Patter Playhouse said. “It’s great just for some of the kiddos that aren’t really comfortable with swimming so they can not worry about that struggle here.”

“It’s easier for them to move around, safer, don’t have to worry about them going under the water or anything like that,” Sioux Falls parents Ben and Abigail said.

This was Ben and Abigail’s first time bringing their 3-year-old and 7-month-old baby out to the new splash park.

“Just looking for some summer fun, it’s not super hot today, but the water is not too cold so we’re thankful for that,” Abigail said.

The splash park is fun for anyone in town to visit, but it’s especially important for the kids that live right next door.

It’s made all the difference for Dylan who lives directly across the street from the park. Dylan says in his 6 years of life he’s only been to a pool once. Now, he gets to go…

“Like a million times,” Dylan said.

He and his neighborhood friends are at the spray park every day, enjoying their favorite features.

“The bucket and the blue ray, and the thing where you spin on that thing, I really like it,” Dylan said.

Exactly the kind of daily community use the park was designed for.

“Hayward Elementary has about 80 percent of the kids on free and reduced lunch, meaning their parents are below a low-income threshold,” Hildebrand said. “This neighborhood has about 720 trailer homes adjacent to this school and the park. There just aren’t amenities out there for the families that live in this area.”

“I think it’s good to have the type of resources for kids that can’t get these all the time, having some free equipment and toys and water even is really good for kids to just play and have fun,” Liggons said.

Dylan says he’s very glad to have the splash pad and park next door to his house.

“Because it’s fun!” Dylan said.

Hayward Spray Park is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day this summer. It also includes a new public restroom and picnic shelter next to the splash pad area so families can enjoy a long afternoon or evening out at the park.