VIBORG, S.D. (KELO) – Summer camp is a time for kids to get active and continue learning outside the classroom. One Christian camp welcomes campers each summer and continues to grow.

Swan Lake Christian Camp has been in the care of Jerry and Judi Kroeker for 25 years.

Over the last quarter of a century, the couple has hosted thousands of campers and other groups wanting to spend time at their lakeside getaway.

“We host youth camps from pre-kindergarten up through high school, each of those run about a week long, so those are fun, and then we are open to a lot of other groups,” executive director, Jerry Kroeker said. “We run another group for other churches who want to come and host their events here and then we run a lot of business meetings, conference space, and crafters.”

Youth camps typically run Sunday through Friday and kids get to do a variety of activities.

“Our mission is to introduce and grow kids’ relationship with Jesus Christ, so that’s our primary mission, all of the other groups that come here support that and pay for that,” Jerry Kroeker said.

“There’s a lot of joy seeing the kids come to camp, especially like little third graders who come for the first time and they get to spend the night, they are so excited they get to spend the night,” office manager, Judi Kroeker said.

Over the years, they’ve made updates to the campgrounds. One of the most recent is the Still Waters Retreat Center, which has now been in use for about five years.

“We’ve had tremendous response to that retreat center, in five years it’s fully paid for, it’s busy as can be, we are turning people away,” Jerry Kroeker said.

Now another project is underway – building two brand new cabins.

Kroeker says there’s been a growing need for the additions.

“Last year we had 100 youth more than we had ever had in 25 years,” Kroeker said.

When finished, there will be space for an additional 20 kids.

“We are going to be really close to having those ready to go by the time we need them later this summer,” Jerry Kroeker said.

And even more is planned for the future.

This chapel is too small for the camp’s current needs.

While still in the planning process, Jerry Kroeker would like to add a new worship center with room for 200 people and about 60 additional beds.

“It’s going to cost $1.4 million and we’ve raised none of that yet, so it’s a challenge, but we welcome people stepping up and helping us with that and we are excited about the potential that could be,” Jerry Kroeker said.

“We want to offer good hospitality to people, we want people to feel comfortable in the spaces that we provide for them, that they can come here, they can rest, they can fellowship with other people, they can grow in their relationship with Christ, that’s our goal,” Judi Kroeker said.

The Kroeker’s look forward to more years running the camp and meeting new people as it continues to grow.

“It’s a lot of work, but it’s also very tiring work sometimes too, sometimes Jerry and I have our days where we are ready to quit but as long as we don’t quit on the same day, we will stay here where God has called us to be,” Judi Kroeker said.

If you’re interested in the camps or other opportunities at Swan Lake, you can find more information on their website here.