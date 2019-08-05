Growing Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls is growing in all quadrants, but the east side is currently seeing the most development.

“Currently one of the projects we are working on the east side is the Dawley office park which we are representing an investor group that purchased that land as raw land and is in the process of developing it into office lots,” Real Estate Broker Ryan Tysdal said.

And just north of that another area is under construction.

“One of the other projects we’re working on is the Dawley Apex Retail project which is the far north end cap of the Dawley retail power center that starts at century theaters and target and then moves its way north. We represent a group that purchased the last parcel of land next to Petsmart,” Tysdal said.

Ulta Beauty will be right next to petsmart. and there’s more spaces available next to that.

“Currently, we’re working with a national restaurant group to take one of those spaces next to Ulta Beauty,” Tysdal said.

South of Dawley farms, a family owns 200 acres that they’re selling.

“They have about 140 acres under contract with a residential developer and we are working with them to sell the remaining office, commercial, and multi-family land that kind of fronts 26th street and highway 100,” Tysdal said.

The old Arndt’s Junkyard east of Arrowhead Parkway is also going to be developed.

“It’s about 180 acres and that we put on the market a few months back and very quickly it went under contract with a developer and with a parcel that size it will be mixed use so you’ll see everything from single family homes, apartments, fitness, we’re talking to a couple specialty uses that would take a couple larger tracks in that piece. You’re going to see more commercial and office uses there, so really a lot of development,” Tysdal said.

Sewer access plays a big role in why the city is expanding the way it is.

“The city has almost expanded about as far as it can on the south end of town because the sewer ability runs out so you just you can’t add more commercial and add more neighborhoods in that area so it’s just naturally pushing a lot of that momentum to the east side,” Tysdal said.

“So we had a big project where we actually had sanitary sewer out to all these different parts of the east side so we really did, that’s where a lot of our growth comes back to is sewer ability the more we have sanitary sewer the more we can support that growth,” Matt Tobias with the City of Sioux Falls said.

And expansion is part of the economic picture.

“We have a low unemployment rate which helps, we have good high paying jobs in Sioux Falls so with that those people moving to town they can support those services that come with the people. So it does do well for our economics,” Tobias said.

Other areas of Sioux Falls are expanding too, but Tobias says the most growth is predicted to be on the east side.

“Really if you look at one of our long term maps our growth areas for sioux Falls yeah its that southeast Sioux Falls that’s where our biggest potential for growth is,” Tobias said.

“East side Sioux Falls I think you’re going to see that as one of the hot spots for growth both commercial and residential for several years to come,” Tysdal said.

“Once you start getting all the residential areas out there it makes sense for the commercial to follow,” Tobias said.