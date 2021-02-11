Growing our own: The next generation of workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Educators in South Dakota are calling it a game changer.

They are talking about the newly announced Premier Scholarship Fund that will allow need based students to go to college, some perhaps on a full ride.



It’s similar to the Build Dakota Scholarship that’s already providing amazing opportunities for the next generation of workers.

McKenzie Vortherms is in her final year of getting her degree at Southeast Technical College.

She’s going to be a surgical technologist.

“As a surgical technologist my main job is to hand the surgeon instruments during surgery but I’m also the one who has to keep track of the instruments that we use, so I count in and out after surgery,” Vortherms said.

Vortherms is one of 95 students at Southeast Tech this year who were able to take advantage of the Build Dakota Scholarship that allows her to go to school on a full ride.

“So I went through the quick application and interview process and was able to get it,” Vortherms said.

It saved her $22,000, because when she graduates, she won’t have any student loans to pay back.

All she has to do is promise to work in South Dakota for three years, which won’t be a problem for her.

“It meant a lot for me, because it was such a relief that, I know once I graduate I will have a guaranteed job of three years at Avera McKennan because they sponsored me,” Vortherms said.

The Build Dakota Scholarship is just for students who attend technical schools in South Dakota.

Thanks to a huge $50 million dollar donation from from T. Denny Sanford and First Premier Bank, the state is going to now allow students who attend a state run university or Augustana and the University of Sioux Falls another fantastic opportunity.

It’s called the Premier Scholarship and will be needs based.

“I think this is a game changer for higher education in South Dakota,” Board of Regents executive director Brian Maher said. “How so? Particularly coming from Sioux Falls when I was the superintendent in Sioux Falls we saw most years where our free and reduce price lunch students increased from year to year what that means is we have folks who don’t have the means for a lot of things higher education potentially being one of those things, so an investment through these needs based scholarships for students who maybe wouldn’t have gone to a university otherwise is invaluable for our state for our quality of life.”

Maher says the Premier Scholarship came at a perfect time.

“Our economy was doing so well and when the economy does really well, people start wondering do I need any education beyond high school at that point and then you interject COVID and little more unemployment and people are starting to think maybe I do need that,” Maher said.

Don: And really the premise behind it, and correct me if I’m wrong, is to grow our own workforce because of the three year commitment,

Maher: For the students who actually go to our universities, over 70% of them stay in the state to work. That’s awesome, but wouldn’t it be more awesome if we could increase that number, Maher said.

“I think if we can have students go to our universities and stay in our state for three more years I think we’ll almost certainly ratchet that number up well beyond that 70% and you hear a lot about brain drain how do we make sure our best and brightest stay right here at home, I think this is a good way to go about accomplishing that.”

And the best part for students like Vortherms, they may not have the burden of a student loan after they graduate.

“Yep I will be debt free,” Vortherms said.

Denny Sanford has also pledged another $50 million to fund the program and Gov. Kristi Noem called on state lawmakers to set aside an additional $50 million to the South Dakota Freedom Scholarship and work towards creating a $200 million self-sustaining endowment fund.

The first PREMIER scholarships will start in 2022 and qualifications for students will be based on a formula combining cost of attendance, family income and financial need.