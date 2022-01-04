Growing need for volunteer firefighters

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A shortage of volunteer firefighters is becoming a major concern for local fire departments across the country.

In the Black Hills, departments are losing more firefighters by the year. While more people are moving to the area, Fire Chiefs are worried that they are not properly staffed.

“Families are more important. People are carrying two, three jobs to make ends meet. People’s priorities have changed over time so now we are down to about 28 members and how many that are active changes from day-to-day, they all have jobs,” Custer Volunteer Asst. Fire Chief Matt Spring, said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear from local fire departments about the struggles they are facing.