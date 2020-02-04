Good Night Theatre Collective sees major growth

A Sioux Falls theater company is now in its fourth season, but a lot has changed in the nearly five years its been in business.

Rehearsals are just beginning for the Good Night Theater company’s spring performance, Alvin Fletcher’s Surprise 34th Birthday Party.

“Skeletons come out of the closet, some of the history start coming out, its just really zany and ridiculous and over the top,” Good Night Theatre Collective Artistic Director Bob Wendland said.

If you’ve never heard of it before, that’s because the March performance in Sioux Falls will be the world premier of this original musical.

“Being able to write and produce my own work through the avenue of this company has been really incredible,” Playwright and Good Night Theatre Collective Marking manager Luke Tatge said.

This is the third original musical Tatge, one of three owners of the theater collective, has been able to premier in Sioux Falls.

“I think its a really exciting time to be in Sioux Falls and in the arts community, because so many big things are starting to happen and so many new things and new artists are starting to pop up and they’ve really got the guts to do some really cool stuff,” Wendland said.

Wendland helped create the Good Night Theatre Collective nearly five years ago.

“We thought when we graduated that Luke and I were going to move somewhere else, really anywhere else, somewhere to create theater to live out our lives. And we realized really quickly that Sioux Falls was that place for us,” Wendland said.

The theater power couple has created a collaborative community of local artists with a unique form of theater.

“It has opened doors to live theater in new ways such as their cabaret format and it brings theater to people who maybe weren’t looking to be involved in theater or to go to a show,” Sioux Falls Actress Molly Wilson said.

Wilson has been involved in theater around Sioux Falls for 10 years; she says the goodnight theater collective has brought a whole new kind of performance to the city.

“It’s a small intimate audience and they normally do around four actors and they sing amazing songs which is live theater, so it’s kind of combining this musicality mixed with theater mixed with this cool intimate space,” Wilson said.

“It’s fun to play around with how we present things uniquely in a space like the bar,” Tatge said.

Part of their uniqueness is the venue.

“We owe a lot to Icon and to Carter specifically for taking a chance on us and saying yes he wanted to invest in new art in the community and this has been our exclusive home ever since,” Wendland said.

There’s not a formal curtain call at their Icon performance, all of Good Night’s musicals are performed without a typical stage.

“It takes it out of that traditional presidium, the audience in front of you, to where you literally reach out and touch an audience member and that’s really exciting,” Wilson said.

It’s an energy the audience clearly feels as well.

“I remember us as we were crafting our first cabaret I remember thinking, hopefully our parents show up, we’ll be happy if it’s just 10 people and it’s just our closest family and friends, and we had a line of like 75 people out the door,” Wendland said.

Since that first performance, word of this unique style of theater quickly spread around Sioux Falls.

“The growth has been astronomical really, its been really humbling the response of the community, we have over 200 pass-holders and its only our fourth season,” Wendland said.

A season that has so far sold out of nearly every performance.

“We’ve discovered there’s a real desire for this type of entertainment in town,” Tatge said.

But its not just audiences excited about this new theater company.

“Our first cabaret we asked one of our friends to be in, this past summer we had over 60 people auditioning,” Wendland said.

“I think they developed this company because there was a need, a niche for this type of theater. Because there are so many talented people in this city,” Wilson said.

The Good Night Theatre Collective is not only providing more people an opportunity to get on stage.

“We came up with this business model that we could actually afford to pay the actors that we employ, not what they deserve certainly, but give them a compensation for their incredible talent and their dedication to the process,” Wendland said.

They’re creating productions Sioux Falls audiences are eager to see.

“It feels like now we can flex our creative muscles a little bit because we’ve got a dedicated fan base that will just come to whatever we’re doing,” Tatge said.

“That’s what our audience has come to know and expect from us is that when you come to our shows the people on the stage are going to be some of the most impressively talented people you’ll ever meet in Sioux Falls,” Wendland said.

The Good Night Theater company usually hosts auditions in the summer, casting all seven of their shows for the next season.

Their next performance is March 5-8–but you’ll have to hurry if you want to go, nearly all of those tickets are already sold out.