GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) – Some people may turn to yoga as a way to relax or relieve stress. And a new yoga class aims to do just that, but you might be surprised by some of the participants.

It’s called goat yoga. And we aren’t ‘kidding’… it’s exactly what it sounds like.

“We run a full yoga class out in the goat pen and the goats just kind of wander around and they’ll nibble you and nuzzle you and the littles will jump on top of you,” co-owner Bee Fit SD Yoga and Wellness, Nikki Highby said.

Downward-facing dog pose? More like downward-facing goat during these yoga sessions.

Goat yoga is every Thursday night at Glean for Good, a hobby farm just outside of Garretson and is taught by Nikki and Clark Highby, who own Bee Fit SD Yoga and Wellness.

“I just kind of said I’ve always wanted to do this and I’m going to make it happen so I went on the Garretson Facebook page and said ‘who has goats,’ and Beth Jensen with Glean for Good responded and now we are here,” Highby said.

“I love it, I love yoga anyway, but I just love seeing how people interact with these silly goats who have such different personalities and I love taking pictures of what’s going on,” owner of Glean for Good, Beth Jensen said.

The rainy weather and a little mud didn’t keep away first-timer Sara Dannen and her friend from trying this unique class.

“I’d heard through the grapevine that there was goat yoga out here and I have taken yoga classes before and I have heard of others trying it, and I thought it would be fun to try, so I brought a friend who is also a yoga enthusiast and a yoga teacher, so we are just out here to have some fun,” participant, Sara Dannen said.

The weekly classes have been going on since about mid-May. Highby said she wanted to bring something different to the area.

“I saw something about goat yoga years ago, that they were doing it down in Arizona, and Florida, and all those other places, and I looked around and I couldn’t find anything anywhere close, within 5, 6 hours of Sioux Falls,” Highby said. “We both love the outdoors, we love yoga outdoors, it’s just a great way to bring you to nature.”

This is just one of the participants in goat yoga, and you’ve got to be prepared for anything, he might try to jump on you, nibble on you, or even try to escape.

“Multiple times during each class we hear this explosion of giggles in a corner and they everybody looks over, you never know what the goats are doing, but usually they’re leaping from one back to the other, or somebody is in a pose and they can’t do anything because the goat is right there, it’s a joy,” Jensen said.

Highby says yoga is for anyone at every ability level. You can modify poses to what works best for you.

“We’ve had kids around 8 years old all the way up to 80-year-olds, so we’ve had parents coming out with older parents, 80-year-olds coming out with their children, we’ve had families coming out as a whole, we’ve had girls bringing their boyfriends out, it’s just so much fun to see the mix of people come together,” Highby said.

They plan to hold classes weekly as long as the weather stays nice.

“We’ve got a lot of people that come back week after week and that is the biggest compliment we could get, and I’ve seen nothing but positive comments online and everything that we hear is encouraging to us, that this is an experience that other people want,” Jensen said.

It’s a class that not only can help relieve a little stress but also put a smile on your face.

“I would hope that the people who come out just get pure joy with what they come to do out here like we said it’s all therapy, animals, nature, and yoga, put it all together, and I hope they walk out feeling as good as we do,” Highby said.

“I think the skies the limit, if it’s fun and entertaining then bring more out to try it,” Dannen said.

Classes are every Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Glean for Good. The cost is $10.