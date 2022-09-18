GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — A girl taking the field during a high school football game is no longer a sports novelty in South Dakota. Last season, we introduced you to Jenna Van Holland, the Garretson placekicker who earned all-state honors as a special teams player. This season, West Central has also recruited a girl to handle extra points and field goals.

17-year-old senior Jenna Van Holland is now a seasoned veteran on the football field, who’s well into her second year as Garretson’s place-kicker.

“Now I know what to expect, so I think it’s easier this year, knowing my skill level and how I can kick,” Jenna said.

Jenna was plucked from the girls soccer team last year to handle kicking duties for the football team. Soccer remains her favorite sport so she has to juggle her time practicing both sports.

“Sometimes it’s hard to go from soccer then to football and then back to soccer. But I can get it done and usually the coaches are pretty lenient with time and I mean they’re understanding with what I need to get done at each sport,” Jenna said.

Jenna’s football coach describes her as a competitor who holds herself to high standards.

“Even though in a male-dominated sport, she is definitely still a leader because the boys know exactly what she does because they go to her soccer games and support her and the rest of the team for that, so they can see that she is a contributor, more than just we need one point or three points,” Garretson Head Football Coach Jerry Weiland said.

Possessing strong soccer skills can give anyone a leg up on the football field. And Jenna’s soccer coach says other players on her team may want to follow her lead and give football a try.

“As long as they’re still playing soccer! That’s fine if they want to play for the football team. We don’t want to lose them completely. But I think it’s good for girls to see that they don’t need to be pigeon-holed into just one fall sport,” Garretson Head Soccer Coach Amber Williamson said.

But Jenna isn’t the only girl playing football for a South Dakota high school. Just down the interstate here in Hartford, Cambell Fischer is fulfilling her lifelong dream of playing football here at West-Central.

“When I was younger, we would go out in the backyard and throw the ball around on Sundays, we’re always watching football and going to SDSU games every now and then, so it’s just kind of being instilled in me from the beginning,” Cambell said.

Cambell’s coach decided to recruit her after seeing her play goaltender in the state soccer tournament last year.

“I was sitting in the stands and Cambell had made a save and she just booted the ball across the field and I remember thinking, I turned to my dad, and my wife who were there with us, and I said you know what? I need her to be our kicker because she’s got a boot,” West-Central Head Football Coach Chris Hernandez said.

Cambell’s ‘boot’ has been a boon for the Trojans.

“After I made the first kick I was shaking so much because I was just like whooh, this is new, good feeling, but new,” Cambell said.

Hernandez thinks girl football players are easier to coach than boys.

“Boys, you coach them and you get on them and you’re always reminding them of the same things. A lot of times with girls, you give them one adjustment and then they fix it,” Hernandez said.

Cambell’s athletic priority is soccer, just like Jenna. The two won’t face each other in football, but they do on the soccer field.

“It’s just a cool experience that we both are doing it and the fact that we get to compete at the same time that just makes it even better,” Cambell said.

Jenna has now had two years to fully-embrace her role as a football trailblazer.

“Going into last year, I didn’t realize how much support I had, whereas now, I’m like, the community’s backing me, my friends are backing me up, teachers, my classmates, everybody’s backing me up,” Jenna said.

Cambell says Jenna’s exploits as a kicker didn’t so much inspire her to play football as did her love of the sport. But together, they’re showing other girls how to succeed by going toe-to-toe with the boys.

“I mean, we’re going to shoot high and just see where it lands. I’m just going to try my best,” Jenna said.

“It just shows that we can do whatever we put our minds to, and if we really want to play football, why not, right? There’s a spot for us if we really want it,” Cambell said.

Jenna expects to hang up her cleats once she graduates in the spring. She plans on studying biology at SDSU.

Cambell, meanwhile, has a soccer scholarship to USD.