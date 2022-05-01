WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Elaine Huff uses the Watertown Regional Airport about 2-3 times a year.

Recently, the Aberdeen woman boarded a plane to Colorado.

“They’re fortunate to be able to, with a town this size, to be able to have an airport. It just makes it handy for local people to not have to drive to Sioux Falls or whatever just to come this direction and hop on and get a direct flight,” Traveler Elaine Huff said.

In just a matter of months, Huff and other flyers will be treated to a brand new terminal.

It’s under construction right now.

Watertown Regional Airport office specialist Angie Yahne says the new building will be at least three times the size of the current one.

In the new security checkpoint area, the TSA can now scan checked bags instead of searching them by hand.

“The biggest thing I know passengers do not like is around Christmas time when they’re bringing all these gifts and stuff. TSA has to open each one of those gifts to see what’s inside. We don’t have to do that anymore,” Watertown Regional Airport office specialist Angie Yahne said.

Once you get through security there will be more space as you wait to board your flight.

Food options are also expanding.

The current terminal offers vending and pop machines.

The new facility features a restaurant that will serve customers on both the secure and non-secure sides.

“We have a lot of manufacturing businesses in the area. If they wanted to come here for lunch and grab a slice of pizza. Danger Von Dempsey’s is going to be the restaurant,” Yahne said.

Mayor Ried Holien expects it to be a draw for people.

“Most communities people don’t say, ‘Let’s go to the airport for lunch or dinner,” Watertown Mayor Ried Holien said.

The new terminal also comes with a mezzanine, which means the public will be able to watch flights come in and out.

“Air travel nowadays is very much a customer service business. People have options as far as where they can go, where they can fly out of and into, and finding the best fares, and having a great terminal is one of the things people look for nowadays,” Holien said.

The new terminal will also have two gates.

The current building only has one.

In March, about 1,400 people boarded planes at the Watertown Regional Airport, a jump from about 650 in March of 2021.

“Granted, that was COVID, but yeah we’ve doubled our numbers, so kind of getting back at it from COVID,” Yahne said.

By this summer passengers will be boarding planes in the new terminal.

Yanhe says the hope is to have the entire project done in late July.

“It’s always nice to have something new and it’s more welcoming for people,” Huff said.