Getting a city through challenging situations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the last two years, the City of Sioux Falls has seen a lot. From an emerald ash borer infestation… to flooding, tornadoes, and now a pandemic. One person who has been helping the city through all of this is Mayor Paul TenHaken, who is in his first term as mayor in South Dakota’s largest city.

Paul TenHaken became mayor in May of 2018.

“It’s been a challenging two years and it’s really had to unite our city in a lot of ways, it’s been tough, we continue to have tough situations that we’re having to deal with,” Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

Tough situations including, flooding, tornadoes, and now the COVID-19 pandemic.

And right after he was elected into office, he was already facing a big obstacle – the discovery of the emerald ash borer in Sioux Falls.

“The only way that your tree will survive this epidemic is if you treat it,” forest health specialist, John Ball said.

“One of the questions the reporter asked was what’s your emerald ash borer plan, and that was really when emerald ash borer really started, the week I took office,” TenHaken said. “People are seeing the results of that on the bike trails and different parks and boulevards, trees where you have historically gotten used to seeing, and now you are seeing gaps in our landscape as a result of that, and that is going to be ongoing for the next several years.”

In March of 2019 severe floods washed into Sioux Falls.

“We’ve made a number of water rescues already and so whether it’s people in their neighborhoods, neighborhood kids or people visiting in the parks, again motorists, we want everyone to be safe. So far we’ve not had any tragedies and we want to keep it that way,” Sioux Falls Emergency Manager, Regan Smith said.

Mayor TenHaken says the city had to jump into action.

“We had to set up sandbag operations really quickly, we had to inform our residents really quickly on what they needed to do and prepare for, so that was a tough one in that, while we knew it had the possibility of happening, it really came up on us a lot quicker than any of us really anticipated,” TenHaken said.

Then just a few months later in September, three tornadoes devastated much of the city.

“I’ll never forget that, it was a Tuesday evening and we got out of a city council meeting about 10:00,” TenHaken said. “Two hours later, was downtown dodging tree branches, the city was dark, there were no lights, and realizing our city had changed overnight in just a couple hours with those tornadoes.”

But TenHaken says people united quickly.

And he is now working to get the city through a pandemic.

“A lot of what is unique about a pandemic is you are preparing to prevent an emergency, versus those other things, floods, tornadoes, you’re responding to what happened, and this we are trying to prevent something really bad from happening,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken credits his team for helping him and the city get through these challenging situations.

“I end up being the face for a lot of these conversations and press briefings, and things like this, but behind the scenes, there is an absolute army of people that are highly trained and skilled on the legal aspects of dealing with these things, the health aspects, public works, making sure our existing city operations can continue,” TenHaken said.

Overall, he says even though Sioux Falls has been through a lot, it’s only making it stronger.

“I don’t think there is anything mother nature, or the economy, or anything can throw at this city where we are going to be caught flat-footed, because this has been a good training ground for a lot of our team, for me as a mayor, and only being in office for two years, to realize we have an incredible team and incredible community that can respond to almost anything,” TenHaken said.