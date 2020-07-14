Gabe Gitzen’s story: a tonsillectomy to a scary diagnosis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A tonsillectomy is a common procedure many people get during their lifetime, however, for one family, that procedure turned into three months in the hospital.

When Gabe Gitzen’s doctor began the surgery to remove his right tonsil, it was clear more had to be done. There was a tumor on Gabe’s tonsil, leading to a diagnosis of Burkitt’s Lymphoma and four rounds of Chemotherapy. Gabe was just three years old at the time.

“I tell people that if he had to have cancer, he did get it at the right age. He was old enough to explain how he was feeling, ‘my tummy hurts,’ ‘I don’t feel good.’ But he’s young enough that he’s not gonna remember it, hopefully. He didn’t understand how scary it was,” Sara Gitzen, Gabe’s mom, said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we introduce you to the Gitzen family and share Gabe’s story with you.