SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You likely have heard of pro-wrestlers like Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant, but what about Guerrero Rojo? He was once a big-time wrestler in Mexico and wound up wrestling in the WCW.



But instead of wrestling, he’s now pinning his hopes on a new career.

He was once a rising star in the ring in Mexico…..

Introducing Guerrero Rojo from Mexico…

Wearing his red mask, Guerrero Rojo was making a name for himself in the world of wrestling.

He’ll never forget the night he made his professional wrestling debut. He says it got kind of crazy.

“There was a lot of people and we got pretty nervous, we forgot what we were going to do so we had to fight real fight serious,” Rojo said.

He showed some of those early wrestling matches. He says he was unstoppable.

In 1995, Guerrero Rojo caught the break he was looking for and moved to the United States.

“So this guy brought us over here for the WCW, he used to wrestle over here and in Mexico, so he brought a bunch of Mexican wrestlers over here, so I was one of them, we started wrestling in 1995 in the WCW,” Rojo said.

For Rojo, who wrestled in high school and watched and fell in love with professional wrestling as a youngster, it was a dream come true as he rubbed elbows with some of the biggest names in the sport.

“We came to a restaurant there was like three or four Mexican wrestlers and Hulk Hogan was sitting like over there, it was Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and Rick Flair and those three guys were sitting over there and we were sitting by ourselves at another table and Hulk Hogan saw us and said ‘hey amigos get over here sit with us, we are the same family, we are the same, get over here,” Rojo said.

But now years later, at age 48, instead of tossing wrestlers out of the ring, Rojo, whose real name is Lucio Figueroa, maybe more comfortable these days tossing on an apron.

Lucio now lives in Rock Rapids, Iowa and works here as a manager at Fiesta Brava.

“These people are very nice, they receive me real nice, they are very very nice people,” Figueroa said.

But don’t let his warm smile fool you, he hasn’t forgotten his wrestling past.

I asked him to show me a couple of his moves.

“The left hand and then what….

He may be small, but Figueroa is big into whatever he sets out to do whether it’s in the ring or a restaurant.

“I am the kind of person when I say I’m going to do something, I do it I always do it,” Figueroa said.

Don Jorgensen: If any of your customers get out of line you can handle them,

Figueroa: Yes I do yes I can handle them.

Figueroa owns a waste processing plant in Mexico and visits every now and then, but he says he thoroughly enjoys working at this Mexican restaurant.

And enjoys telling customers about his wrestling past.

“This is something that is never going to come out of my life,” Figueroa said.