VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — A young woman studying and playing soccer at the University of South Dakota is living a dream many people hope to achieve: a call into a national team camp. Maliah Atkins has gone from the University of South Dakota’s home pitch in Vermillion to a camp with the Jamaican women’s national soccer team.

“It definitely felt for me that like my dreams were coming true,” Atkins said.

The 20-year-old will be a junior at USD this fall and is originally from Colorado.

“That was from June 15th to June 28th and yeah, so then I just went to kind of experience the camp, get to know the team, basically kind of just get my feet wet in that whole new experience, that whole new world,” Atkins said.

“Maliah got the call that it was actually going to happen, which she had been with the Jamaican U20 youth national team set up in the past, and getting the call into the full team was a big honor,” USD head women’s soccer coach Michael Thomas said.

“Definitely very deserving,” USD soccer midfielder Hattie Giblin said. “I mean she works really hard, and that’s where she wants to go in the future, she wants to play professionally, so obviously we we’re all really excited.”

While Giblin is a midfielder, Atkins is a defender.

“I’m blessed that I get to play alongside of her,” Giblin said. “I mean, she’s a great teammate, great leader, very deserving of it for sure.”

“We found Maliah a couple of years ago, playing in Denver, Colorado, and the thing that stood out to us about her was her athleticism,” Thomas said. “We signed her because she is just athletically gifted and able to do things that other people aren’t.”

“Great teammate, even better friend,” Giblin said.

“I’ve been coaching college soccer for 20 years, and I think she’s the second player I’ve had called into a full national team during that time,” Thomas said.

At the end of the camp, Atkins was not selected to compete with the team in World Cup qualifying. Still, Atkins says she sees the door as open.

“It was really just kind of getting me into the rotation of you’re going to be the future of that program continuing on, and just knowing who you’re going to play with at some point and being a part of it all,” Atkins said.

Jamaica has qualified for next year’s World Cup. Atkins is connected to the country via her grandparents. She has both United States and Jamaican citizenship, and she hopes to one day play for Jamaica.

“That was always the goal from the minute that we got the call, and I think I was, want to say back in 8th grade that there would be an opportunity for me to get into that whole program and play with them,” Atkins said.

“Maliah got to go and get these experiences with these great players that have done so many things, and she gets to take those experiences and bring them back into the University of South Dakota training environment and into the things we do,” Thomas said.

“It just made me love the game more and want to get that level even more,” Atkins said. “It wasn’t something where I was like, ‘Oh this is intimidating I can’t get there,’ it was just something that just drove me more and made me just want to continue to pursue further especially with the national team.”

But she’s not forgetting about her role as a Coyote.

“I’m still in college,” Atkins said. “I still have things to learn even within the college game.”

“It just lets players know that hey, if you come to the University of South Dakota, you are going to have players that have the capability of doing things,” Thomas said. “Whether it’s going on to play professionally at the next level, whether it’s being able to represent your country on the international stage.”

“It kind of just felt really good knowing that all my hard work was paying off, but also knowing that the journey’s not over, and it’s just beginning,” Atkins said.

USD next plays against Briar Cliff in an exhibition match on August 11.