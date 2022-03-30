BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Agriculture impacts all of us.

No matter what your background is, you can get a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into growing your food.

It all started when Carson Kahler bought his cousin’s drone in high school.

His father suggested he put it to use on the family farm in southern Minnesota.

“My dad actually came to me and said, ‘You should make a farming video and make like a video history book and you can show it to your kids someday,'” SDSU student Carson Kahler said.

He posted some videos on YouTube, including a harvesting one, and got a lot of views.

“I was like, ‘That’s pretty cool,'” Kahler said.

He continued to make drone videos for a while before starting a vlog.

“Vlogging is basically just taking a camera with me on my day-to-day activities and showing the consumer what I do on the family farm,” Kahler said.

The SDSU student shoots the videos on the weekends at home and edits them whenever he has time, including at school.

“So I saw an opportunity to really educate the consumer. Even here at SDSU, which is a pretty ag-driven college, I have quite a few friends who just don’t know a whole lot about agriculture itself,” Kahler said.

Kahler’s channel on YouTube is called 6th Gen Farmer.

It has nearly 14,000 subscribers.

It surpassed 1,000,000 views this past winter.

Carson is reaching people both in and out of the ag community through his videos.

“A lot of farming families that watch it, a lot of retired farmers that watch it, and there’s also quite a few people who don’t know a whole lot about ag and just kind of got sucked into the Youtube ag community,” Kahler said.

SDSU instructor Doug Prairie says Carson’s videos are highlighting more than the hard, physical work that can go into farming.

“I think Carson does a good job of showcasing the latest technology in his family farm operation and that there’s a lot of labor involved, but it’s also a lot of technology and it takes a lot of intellect to figure out what equipment to buy, purchasing decision to make,” SDSU instructor Doug Prairie said.

“There’s just so much more that goes into farming that the average consumer just doesn’t know and it’s my goal to try and spread the word and show everyone what actually goes on behind the scenes on a farm,” Kahler said.

And thanks to this 6th generation farmer, that education is traveling from farm to screen.

You can also find the 6th Gen Farmer on social media sites, including TikTok and Facebook.