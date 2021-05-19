Former South Dakota representative shifts gears back into public eye

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Four years after admitting to having sex with legislative interns and resigning from the South Dakota house of representatives, Mathew Wollmann is putting himself back in the public eye– this time to help spread the word about two of his passions.

Wollmann will be one of 29 endurance cyclists from around the world competing in the race across the west– the first leg of the race across America. He’s trained for months to prepare for the 930-mile route that must be completed in 92 hours– all while raising money and awareness for a veteran’s organization.

“They’ve walked up to wounded veterans on their bedside and said, ‘hey don’t worry about anything.'” said Wollmann.

