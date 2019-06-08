Food truck feeding frenzy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's First Friday in Downtown Sioux Falls, which means food trucks are all over. This is just one of the events in the summer that brings a lot of the local options together in one place.

While some do fail, other food trucks keep coming back year after year. We meet some local food truck owners who are making their restaurants on wheels a rolling success story.

Finding something to eat in Sioux Falls should not be a problem. There are hundreds of dining options in the city. Despite the abundance of foodie finds, there's still room for more to pull into town.

"Sioux Falls is growing, and more receptive so more people are open to a new concept of food and how food is being brought to them. So that helps our business a lot, to continue growing," Fawn Dang with Breaking Burrito said.

Fawn Dang and Carlos Salgado own Breaking Burrito. After three years, they have their own loyal following of customers. This Mexican restaurant on wheels serves up a twist on traditional dishes.

"We can't have like a bunch of foods inside the food truck, right? So it's kind of limited, but we're trying to bring fresh and quick and yummy food," Carlos Salgado with Breaking Burrito said.

Breaking Burrito travels the city, parking in business lots that invite them or festivals where they know people are gathering.

"Living out of state before, compared to moving back to Sioux Falls, I noticed that a lot of time people don't really like to commute. So when you're on the east side, you're stuck on the east side. You're in your little bubble. When you're on the west side, you're stuck over there. So I think with the food truck concept, it's nice that you can bring the food to the people so they can save that time of commuting," Dang said.

Just across town, another food truck is serving up something a little more sweet. But they add, the constant movement can also be a struggle.

"You know, if you have a stand alone that's always in its place people drive by and see it daily and get intrigued. Where as we're popping up one day and we're like the magical unicorn that never came again. So that's probably the biggest issue," said Jessica Rooney, with Dakota Snow.

Rooney, with Dakota Snow, says that's one of her biggest struggles as a food truck operator. That is why the internet comes in very handy.

"That is still a challenge. You do have people, a lot of us, use Facebook. And I know there's people out there that don't Facebook. So we also try to add Instagram. It also goes onto my Snapchat. It's all mainly social media," said Rooney.

Another challenge is overcoming the misconceptions of food trucks. Rooney says a lot of people worry they won't take credit cards, which she says many do. Or that they're not very clean.

"We get health inspected, a lot. Three times within a season and then with any other event we get another health inspection so that's not an issue," Rooney said.

Salgado agrees.

"I try to keep my truck clean. I'm from New York and the health department over there is like really tough. So I try to do everything I can to keep everything clean, and temperatures and everything on point," said Salgado.

It's things like these that may not be common knowledge to every new food truck entrepreneur.

"If you're new in the business and you have questions, ask another food truck owner. I'm willing to help anybody. I want to help," said Salgado.

"I think for the most part, everybody in the food truck community here are like that. I don't see any reason why not to? You know? So I think we just help each other out," Dang said.