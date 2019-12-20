Food from the heart.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A home cooked meal can serve as one of the best forms of medicine — especially if you’re away from home. And one KELOLAND woman hopes her meals will be just that.

The Glory House is a place for people struggling with addiction to get the help they need.

And one important part of getting guests back on their feet, is making sure they have a proper meal.

That’s where Judy Reif comes in.

She’s has been working as a cook at The Glory House for about six months.

“I love cooking, I hate cooking for myself but I love cooking for all the clients,” cook, Judy Reif said.

Each day she tries to cook up something special, with her own personal touch.

“If it comes out of a box I usually enhance them, I doctor it up it up with spices or things I’ve learned along the way to make it taste better,” Reif said.

While the Glory House is a place to offer support for clients, this home cooked meal brings additional comfort.

“Especially when it’s made with love, when you know the person behind it is actually a caring, genuine person, it makes it better,” client, Crystal Christensen said.

Crystal Christensen came to the Glory House just a couple months ago.

“I suffer from a drug addiction and this was the place that was able to keep me sober, and so coming here to start my life, sobriety, it was well needed,” Christensen said.

She’s had time to get a taste of Reif’s cooking. Something she says feels like home.

“It makes it so much more homey, coming home after work, or coming back from a long day, knowing I’m going to have a warm meal in my stomach, makes me feel like my security is so much more at ease and I’m not going to go to bed hungry,” Christensen said.

While Reif enjoys cooking for the clients, she also appreciates the company they bring while she’s doing her work.

“Help me cook and I love that, I love having them hang around me and help me and just visit,” Reif said. “I’m not the counselor, I think I tend to look at myself as a friend, just because I’m not trained as a counselor, I’m the cook, but maybe I am a friend, some call me mom, some call me grandma, and I don’t take it as a negative, I take it as a compliment, that they think of that.”

And clients like Christensen say the same thing.

“Judy has made an impact in my life,” Christensen said. “She will go the extra mile for everybody.”

Food that is doing much more than you may think.

“How can we expect our clients to go out and look for jobs, and walk most places if they don’t have enough nourishment to be able to do that, we don’t want them sick because we want them able to go to work, they can’t get their life back on track, and that’s our goal is to prepare them for the future,” Reif said.

Food from the heart.

Reif says she hasn’t heard too many complaints about her cooking, even when she burned the soup one night.