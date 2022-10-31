CANBY, Minn. (KELO) — Larry Goodmanson was a man who loved life and his community.

The longtime pharmacist in Canby, Minnesota owned Larry’s Rexall for decades.

“We still hear stories. When we do make it back to Canby, people will still come up and say, ‘Oh, your dad was the best. I remember when he used to go up to the store and get me my prescription because I forgot to get it during business hours,'” Larry’s daughter Renee Wolf said.

The husband, dad, and grandfather died in 2017 at the age of 74 after battling Parkinson’s disease and osteoporosis.

Throughout his journey, the physical and occupational therapy staff at Sanford Canby Medical Center played a big role in his care.

“He would fall and break something and he would go to therapy and would say, ‘You can do it, Larry,’ and he just kept going,” Wolf said.

That’s why it was an easy decision for the family to donate the money from Larry’s memorial fund to the therapy department.

Sanford in Canby used the money to buy an electronically adjustable walker.

“It kind of just goes up and down here, so for people rising from a chair, it can help assist with that rising to stand motion or lowering to sit motion,” Physical therapist Melissa Laleman said.

The walker even has Larry’s name on it.

It’s helping patients like Tammy Stauffer, who’s been on dialysis for years.

A graft in her leg made it too painful to walk with a regular walker.

“Got depressed, didn’t walk anymore, and my legs became tighter and tighter,” Patient Tammy Stauffer said.

She started coming to therapy in Canby earlier this year.

The walker is helping her get stronger and she’s taking steps at her therapy appointments.

“For her, it gives her that opportunity to stretch out, to bear weight through her legs, through her arms, and just help with pain management, range of motion, mobility, mood,” Laleman said.

Tammy’s mom says she’s gaining more independence at home.

“Mentally, it gives her encouragement. You know, ‘Mom, I can do this by myself.’ Before, ‘I can’t, I can’t.’ Now that she’s doing stuff by herself it’s good for her and good for me too,” Tammy’s mom Lori Medellin said.

The progress is giving Tammy hope.

“It feels good to come to physical therapy and actually get stronger and able to walk a little bit,” Stauffer said.

“That’s everything we want. That’s our main goal is to get people moving better, feeling better, and reaching their goals,” Laleman said.

Volk: What would your father say about this walker donation and how it’s helping people?

Wolf: He would say that it was a great decision and he would love to see the therapists so happy with the progress the patients are making and he would tell the people who needed it to keep doing their best.

Patients like Tammy are following Larry’s lead.

Sanford in Canby got the walker about five years ago.

Laleman says the equipment has helped other patients take steps too.