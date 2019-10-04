Five years of PREMIER events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is celebrating five years serving Sioux Falls. The venue has brought some big-name acts to the city, but can they keep up the momentum at the facility for the next five years?

Over the last five years, the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has exceeded expectations. There have been 56 sold out concerts. Total attendance is 3.2 million people.

With numbers like that, booking new acts is a lot easier.

“We’ve had tremendous success, so all of the agents and promoters recognize Sioux Falls as a major destination. So, we see those trends continuing and more and more acts wanting to play this building,” Assistant GM Jim Johnson said.

“Tickets sold, the reputation with promoters. Different things like that. So it is a lot easier to keep that momentum going when you have that foundation,” General Manager Mike Krewson said.

Krewson and Johnson haven’t been here since the beginning. In fact, both men came from out of state fairly recently. With new leadership, things tend to change.

“Sometimes it’s good to have some freshness because some of the core staff, people that have been here awhile, they get used to doing things a certain way. Or they’ve never experienced another building, or two. So you bring that perspective,” Krewson said.

So how will these fresh faces keep the big-name acts like Garth Brooks and Metallica coming to Sioux Falls?

“It’s a continual conversation we have with the agents and promoters and management of the acts. Finding out when they’re going on tour, and how big Sioux Falls could play for them. And making sure they know, as they’re deciding where to play, that Sioux Falls is a destination and we can point to the success of the last five years,” Johnson said.

Johnson is constantly looking to see who might be a fit for the PREMIER Center. On the top of his list are some big names, including Luke Combs, Roger Waters, and more…

“Bon Jovi. Guns and Roses. These are all acts that are still touring right now that I think definitely Sioux Falls is in their mind and it’s my job to keep it in the forefront of their mind,” Johnson said.

On top of new names, management of the PREMIER Center are also looking at some new enhancements to the building.

Those announcements are expected to come out in the next year. Krewson says one thing you will see a change in is the customer experience inside.

“Treat people like you want to be treated. So, when guests come in, it’s welcome them. Be accommodating and as friendly as you can be. Just things like that,” Krewson said.

It’s this sort of commitment to the community Krewson believes will be the key to success for the next five years and beyond.

“Whether it’s enhancements or a culture with the staff. Different things like that. Bonding to the community, ties; that’s what I want. That’s my legacy, hopefully, to be,” Krewson said.

Right now, Johnson says the biggest show coming up is Lauren Daigle. They initially were only going to open the lower bowl for her show, but added more levels once they saw how many tickets were selling so quickly.