First time homebuyers in a hot housing market

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The real estate market has been incredibly hot for more than a year and half, making competition steep for anyone looking for a house. And its been especially challenging for someone buying a house for the first time.

“In a normal market, you feel like you can look at it, look at a couple, sleep on it over night. We’re just not in that market. You look, you make a decision and you there’s a deadline. You throw in your best offer and you hope it’s good enough. In some cases, it’s not and you get discouraged but you just have to keep up that hope that we know it’s gonna happen. We know we’re going to find a house that works for us,” Justin Garry with Hegg Realty said.

“We had to put it in the perspective of, it’s just not meant to be. Cuz if you, every time you get your hopes up or everything, it just becomes a huge letdown. So we just kind of, that’s not the house for us. If it’s gonna happen its gonna happen,” home buyers Victoria and Robert Cross said.

In Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll catch up with one Sioux Falls couple who finally closed on their first house, nearly three years after starting the process.